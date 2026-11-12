’16 and Pregnant’ alum pleads guilty to manslaughter in ‘tranq’ OD

The former “16 & Pregnant” star was accused of providing tranq,’ a mixture of Xylazine and Fentanyl, which directly contributed to the victim’s death.

in prison after she pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter and other crimes stemming from the 2025 death of a Georgia man.of illegal use of a communication facility, and the sale of a controlled substance as part of an Alford Plea, which allows a defendant to plead guilty in a case while also maintaining their innocence, according to documents viewed by People.by Drug Enforcement Administration and Floyd County authorities in July 2025, just one month after the death of her 16-year-old son, Weston.

According to the affidavit, the former “16 & Pregnant” star provided John M. Harris with “a substance presented as ‘Tranq,’ commonly known as Xylazine and Fentanyl,” which “directly contributed to the victim’s death due to a toxic overdose. ” Harris was 37 when he died at his home in Rome, Georgia, on Feb. 17, 2025, according to his online obituary.

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“He loved fiercely and would do anything he could for one of his friends. John Mark gave the best hugs and had the most infectious smile most had ever seen,” the obituary continued.

“He loved entertaining and the goal of his gatherings was to spend quality time and strengthening the relationships with his friends. ”“I’ll never forget you. Rest in peace and my condolences to your family and friends,” she wrote.

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“I pray they are able to find some kind of comfort during this tragic time. I love you forever, John Mark. Love, Whitney. ”one of her two sons with Weston Gosa Sr., Weston Jr., had died.

“This is so hard to write. My beautiful son, Weston has passed away,” she wrote on social media at the time.

“He was only 16 years old. Life is so cruel and unfair. I just dont understand. ”