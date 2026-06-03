£15billion Data Centre Plans Could Destroy Peaceful Village

Residents of North Ockendon, a village on the outskirts of London, fear plans for Europe's biggest data centre could force them to move out. The £15billion proposals for the East Havering Data Centre, which could cover a 500-acre site, have sparked concerns about noise pollution and the impact on local wildlife.

It's an ancient village dating back as far as the Bronze Age where the countryside still remains surprisingly peaceful considering its position on the outskirts of London.

But the quiet rural lifestyle still enjoyed by residents of North Ockendon today could vanish forever thanks to £15billion proposals for Europe's biggest data centre. Residents fear endless noise pollution - from not just construction but also operation, after locals next to other projects in the US have reported a constant 24-hour hum. The 'East Havering Data Centre' is among about 175 new sites being proposed across Britain as the Government pushes for increased investment in the AI revolution.

The UK already has about 500 operational data centres, with the capital having the highest concentration amid a surge in demand for both AI and cloud computing. But campaigners in North Ockenden, the easternmost point of Greater London, fear plans for the 600MW site on green belt land could force them to move out.

A major worry is a constant sound from gas turbines, used in some developments in the US to provide temporary power while the centres are linked up to the local grid. While the East Havering site is set to be powered by a substation in nearby Warley, campaigners are concerned piercing whines will destroy the local peace and quiet.

Danny Leach, 58, has lived on a farm directly next to the site of the planned data centre in North Ockenden for 21 years and is concerned about the impact of the development. Emma Edmonds, 68, who is a grandmother of 22, has been living in North Ockenden for 50 years and is staunchly against the new data centre.

When she learned of plans two years ago, she painted a sign saying 'No to data centre', which she displays proudly outside her home. She told the Daily Mail: 'I had a video sent to me of a data centre half a mile away, which is roughly how far I am, maybe a little bit less. The noise was horrendous. I'm thinking: God, I'm not going to be able to sleep, I'm not going to be able to think.

Listen to how quiet it is.

' The grandmother of 22 and great grandmother of three said she thought AI, which requires huge data centres to operate, was 'dangerous'. She added: 'I don't understand it - they're taking in all this c**p and lies, to be honest, and it's not good for them. You're living in the real world here, you're not living in the AI world, and you can't live in the AI world, ever, because it's dangerous. In my opinion, it's dangerous.

I'm not particularly tech minded, but believe me, I know more about data centres than you would ever believe. I've had to read and read and read.

' Father-of-two Daniel Stock, 52, set up the Top Meadow Golf Course with his father on the site of their former poultry farm, after a downturn in business in the 1980s. Now, he's become surrounded on each side by development - including a newly-built solar farm to the east, impacting the beautiful views on each side.

The lifelong North Ockenden resident, whose clubhouse cafe's outdoor seating face the planned development, said: 'The construction, the noise, the pollution - everything that you think would go with a big construction like this. I've lived here my whole life - I don't want to look at it, my customers don't want to look at it. It's relaxing, tranquil, countryside views.

Weddings, restaurant customers, golfers - they don't want to come and look at what's potentially going to be a massive construction site. You would have thought this was a pretty safe place for it not to happen, being that it's on Metropolitan Green Belt, but they're trying to push it through as special circumstances. He added: 'The birds, foxes, and whatever it might be - it's wildlife, it's peaceful. That will go, it'll be overrun by the noise.

You've heard the one in America. The electrical draw on it, the water draw on it - it's not the right place either. You couldn't probably get a worse place for it. There's no construction around here, not even industrial.

' He added that he felt the countryside was 'under attack', explaining: 'Huge, huge solar farms. We've got the Lower Thames Crossing as well, which is going to happen. We're getting it from all sides. Where the solar farm is, it's now a field of glass.

They're not as offensive as wind turbines, they're lower, but they still look like a sea of glass.

' Danny Leach, 58, has lived on a farm directly next to the site of the planned data centre for 21 years. He said 60 species of birds - including peregrine falcons and barn owls - live on or around the site of the planned data centre





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