Shenzhen sets a Guinness World Record as 151 humanoid robots from perform a synchronized dance ahead of the APEC summit.

151 humanoid robots set a Guinness World Record with a synchronized dance performance in Shenzhen ahead of the APEC summit. Twenty ENGINEAI T800 robots showcased the company's swarm-control capabilities, using millisecond-level synchronization.

Shenzhen used the record attempt to highlight its growing robotics industry, with humanoids demonstrating entertainment and public services. China has set a new Guinness World Record after 151 humanoid robots performed a synchronized dance routine in Shenzhen. The record-setting performance took place on November 17, ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting scheduled for November 18–19 in the southern Chinese technology hub. The robots completed the challenge for the most humanoid robots dancing simultaneously within one hour.

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The event exceeded its initial target of 110 robots, with Guinness World Records adjudicator Xiong Wen announcing that all 151 machines had completed the performance. The Shenzhen Longgang District Artificial Intelligence Bureau led the event and organized it with a robot 6S store, ENGINEAI Robotics Technology, and other robotics companies. ENGINEAI’s full-size T800 humanoid robots played a key role in the demonstration, with 20 units showcasing the company’s swarm-control capabilities.

Groups of Unitree G1 and AGIBOT X2 humanoids also participated in the performance. The T800 is a full-size humanoid robot measuring 1.73 meters tall and weighing approximately 75 kilograms . According to ENGINEAI, the machine features a high-torque output of 450 newton-meters, allowing it to perform demanding movements that require considerable balance and joint strength. These include spinning kicks, rising dragon punches, kip-ups, and backflip landings, reports Gasgoo.

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Four-foot humanoid robot learns to collect floor eggs for cage-free US poultry farms The robot’s ability to perform dynamic movements makes it suitable for demonstrations involving coordinated motion and physical agility. However, the Shenzhen performance also highlighted another important aspect of humanoid robotics: coordinating large numbers of machines to perform the same movements at the same time. Synchronizing multiple humanoid robots requires coordination across their motion-control systems, joint movements, and timing.

Maintaining consistent movements across a large group also presents challenges involving stability and the execution of programmed routines. The record attempt formed part of a broader effort to showcase Shenzhen’s robotics industry ahead of the APEC summit. Other robotics companies also brought their machines to public demonstrations across the city. Reports from Shenzhen showed humanoid robots performing synchronized dances, martial arts routines, and other interactive demonstrations for residents and visitors.

The city has become an important center for China’s technology industry, hosting major companies such as Huawei, Tencent, BYD, and DJI. Its robotics ecosystem includes developers of industrial automation systems, service robots, and humanoid machines. The APEC gathering brings together 21 member economies representing approximately 60 percent of global economic output. Hosting the meeting allows China to present Shenzhen as a center for technological development and advanced manufacturing.performance was therefore more than an entertainment spectacle.

It demonstrated how advances in robotics, motion control, and multi-machine coordination are increasingly being brought into public-facing applications. Jijo is an automotive and business journalist based in India. Armed with a BA in History from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University, and a PG diploma in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, he has worked for news agencies, national newspapers, and automotive magazines.

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In his spare time, he likes to go off-roading, engage in political discourse, travel, and teach languages.