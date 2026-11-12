150 students may have to switch schools due to overcrowding in St. George

Despite the overall trend of dropping enrollment, one Washington County elementary school is overcrowded, and about 150 students may have to switch schools.

The county Board of Education proposed a boundary change affecting students at Desert Canyons, Bloomington, and Little Valley elementary schools. Despite the overall trend of dropping enrollment, one Washington County elementary school is overcrowded, and 275 students may have to switch schools.

This is the second time the school has had to resort to a boundary change for Desert Canyon Elementary School. Last year, 75 students were also asked to move schools. Parents whose students are affected at Desert Canyon Elementary have already received a letter in the mail about this possibility. If a boundary change is approved, students would switch to neighboring schools in August for the 2027-28 academic year.

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Right now, Desert Canyon Elementary has 729 students. The school is built to hold 650 students. If no measures are taken, there will be over 800 students next year.

“Every building is built to hold a certain number of children, and beyond a certain point you’re just warehousing children, which is a problem,” said Steven Dunham, communications director with the Washington County School District. Dunham says the school district has had to add portable classrooms and more staffing to accommodate the crowds.

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“It’s not a good experience for them; it’s not good on the facility because your cafeteria, your restrooms just can’t handle that capacity, and so we really try to keep it within a certain boundary with a little bit of wiggle room for growth and expansion like we do with portable classrooms, but we’re getting to the point where we just can’t do that anymore,” he said. If approved, 150 students would be transferred to either Little Valley or Bloomington Hills Elementary in August.

They plan to select students who already have to take a bus and are trying to keep neighborhoods together.

“We want to keep neighborhoods together because those are the children they play with and so we’re looking at options that will provide for that,” Dunham said. “Change is always a little bit tricky, but it’s a challenge when you have one area of our community growing at such a rapid pace, yet we have space in neighboring schools, and so a boundary change like this really makes it more efficient for all of those schools in that community.

” The increase in enrollment at Desert Canyon Elementary, Dunham says, is due to rapid growth in the area with new, affordable homes. While the school district thought they accounted for enough additional growth in last year's decision to move 75 students, the true amounts surpassed predictions. Moving forward, they say they've extensively researched future trends and feel this change will accommodate for the next five years of additional developments.

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“You have growth that will suddenly explode in an area or a developer will come in and build more cost-effective homes which will create more growth, so we do our best to forecast that, but really you can only kind of use a magic eight ball, so to speak,” he said. “We might get a master plan from a developer saying over this many years we’re going to build this many homes; however, sometimes that might be accelerated, sometimes that might slow down, so it really becomes a challenge.

” The school district is being proactive in assigning some undeveloped future properties to be allocated to a less populated school once built. There is a meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. at Desert Canyon Elementary to hear feedback from parents. The Board of Education will make a final decision in January. A 16-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.

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