'This is not simply the result of bad weather,' said a regional director at Save the Children. 'This is a choice.'

150,000 Tents Wait Just Outside Gaza as Israel Blocks Shelter Aid For Flood-Ravaged Exclave "This is not simply the result of bad weather," said a regional director at Save the Children.

"This is a choice. ", Israel is continuing to block the entry of tents, repair materials, and mobile homes despite the aid provisions of the October 2025 “ceasefire” agreement.flooded their tents and engulfed entire camps,” said Ahmad Alhendawi, Save the Children’s regional director for the Middle East and North. “Children shivered in the bitter cold without winter clothing, and families lost the few belongings they had left. It is heartbreaking, and it was entirely foreseeable.

Also read Flooding in Gaza Destroys 70,000 Tents as Israel Continues to Block Aid

”Wassem Mushtaha, who leads Oxfam’s response in Gaza. The group has performed emergency maintenance on rainwater drainage networks and supplied tools for repairs. Most buildings in the territory were destroyed in Israel's genocidal war over the past three years.

Of the Gaza residents who are living in makeshift shelters, according to Save the Children, about 1.2 million people, including over 560,000 children, are“Tents and tarpaulins are not the answer to Gaza’s winter,” said Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council.

“They cannot withstand heavy rain and strong winds, and many are already worn out after months of use far beyond their intended lifespan. ”“Palestinians have the right to receive the assistance they need,” Egeland said.

“States must press Israeli authorities to uphold their obligations and facilitate the entry ofcalled for 60,000 mobile homes and prefabricated shelters to be allowed into Gaza to house displaced families, but Israel has allowed almost none to enter. “All the tents are now damaged, torn, and covered in mud,” said Jaber al-Kaseeh, a man in his 70s whose family was forced to flee their tent in central Gaza’s az-Zawayda area this weekend after floodwaters began rushing in.

“We urgently need tents, tarpaulins, plastic sheets, mattresses, blankets, and carpets to protect us from the difficult days ahead,” he told “We keep hearing about tents and tarpaulins being distributed, but we have received nothing,” he added. “We had hoped the mobile homes and temporary housing units promised under the ceasefire deal would allow us to rest and return to a life of safety and peace. But it was all just words in the air. We have seen nothing.

”in Gaza, dozens of people—among them at least 26 children, including newborns—have died from hypothermia due to a lack of adequate shelter.

“This is not simply the result of bad weather,” Alhendawi said. “Tents, shelter kits, and fuel are waiting at Gaza’s borders while children sleep in floodwater because the Israeli authorities are blocking their entry. This is a choice, and children are paying the price. ”to ensure civilians receive the supplies they need to survive,” he added.

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“Instead, it is depriving families of the most basic means to protect their children, and it must be held accountable for any child deaths that result. ”has resulted in the near collapse of all functioning systems in Gaza,” Mushtaha said.

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Only independent journalism—powered and funded by people who believe in building a better world—can deliver truly trustworthy daily news. Gaza , Israel is continuing to block the entry of tents, repair materials, and mobile homes despite the aid provisions of the October 2025 “ceasefire” agreement.flooded their tents and engulfed entire camps,” said Ahmad Alhendawi, Save the Children’s regional director for the Middle East and North.

“Children shivered in the bitter cold without winter clothing, and families lost the few belongings they had left. It is heartbreaking, and it was entirely foreseeable. ”Wassem Mushtaha, who leads Oxfam’s response in Gaza. The group has performed emergency maintenance on rainwater drainage networks and supplied tools for repairs.

Most buildings in the territory were destroyed in Israel's genocidal war over the past three years. Of the Gaza residents who are living in makeshift shelters, according to Save the Children, about 1.2 million people, including over 560,000 children, are“Tents and tarpaulins are not the answer to Gaza’s winter,” said Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council.

“They cannot withstand heavy rain and strong winds, and many are already worn out after months of use far beyond their intended lifespan. ”“Palestinians have the right to receive the assistance they need,” Egeland said.

“States must press Israeli authorities to uphold their obligations and facilitate the entry ofcalled for 60,000 mobile homes and prefabricated shelters to be allowed into Gaza to house displaced families, but Israel has allowed almost none to enter. “All the tents are now damaged, torn, and covered in mud,” said Jaber al-Kaseeh, a man in his 70s whose family was forced to flee their tent in central Gaza’s az-Zawayda area this weekend after floodwaters began rushing in.

“We urgently need tents, tarpaulins, plastic sheets, mattresses, blankets, and carpets to protect us from the difficult days ahead,” he told “We keep hearing about tents and tarpaulins being distributed, but we have received nothing,” he added. “We had hoped the mobile homes and temporary housing units promised under the ceasefire deal would allow us to rest and return to a life of safety and peace. But it was all just words in the air. We have seen nothing.

”in Gaza, dozens of people—among them at least 26 children, including newborns—have died from hypothermia due to a lack of adequate shelter.

“This is not simply the result of bad weather,” Alhendawi said. “Tents, shelter kits, and fuel are waiting at Gaza’s borders while children sleep in floodwater because the Israeli authorities are blocking their entry. This is a choice, and children are paying the price. ”to ensure civilians receive the supplies they need to survive,” he added.

“Instead, it is depriving families of the most basic means to protect their children, and it must be held accountable for any child deaths that result. ”has resulted in the near collapse of all functioning systems in Gaza,” Mushtaha said.

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“Governments must insist that Israel allows for unimpeded access to recovery and repair materials to restore essential, Israel is continuing to block the entry of tents, repair materials, and mobile homes despite the aid provisions of the October 2025 “ceasefire” agreement.flooded their tents and engulfed entire camps,” said Ahmad Alhendawi, Save the Children’s regional director for the Middle East and North. “Children shivered in the bitter cold without winter clothing, and families lost the few belongings they had left.

It is heartbreaking, and it was entirely foreseeable. ”Wassem Mushtaha, who leads Oxfam’s response in Gaza. The group has performed emergency maintenance on rainwater drainage networks and supplied tools for repairs. Most buildings in the territory were destroyed in Israel's genocidal war over the past three years.

Of the Gaza residents who are living in makeshift shelters, according to Save the Children, about 1.2 million people, including over 560,000 children, are“Tents and tarpaulins are not the answer to Gaza’s winter,” said Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council.

“They cannot withstand heavy rain and strong winds, and many are already worn out after months of use far beyond their intended lifespan. ”“Palestinians have the right to receive the assistance they need,” Egeland said.

“States must press Israeli authorities to uphold their obligations and facilitate the entry ofcalled for 60,000 mobile homes and prefabricated shelters to be allowed into Gaza to house displaced families, but Israel has allowed almost none to enter. “All the tents are now damaged, torn, and covered in mud,” said Jaber al-Kaseeh, a man in his 70s whose family was forced to flee their tent in central Gaza’s az-Zawayda area this weekend after floodwaters began rushing in.

“We urgently need tents, tarpaulins, plastic sheets, mattresses, blankets, and carpets to protect us from the difficult days ahead,” he told “We keep hearing about tents and tarpaulins being distributed, but we have received nothing,” he added. “We had hoped the mobile homes and temporary housing units promised under the ceasefire deal would allow us to rest and return to a life of safety and peace. But it was all just words in the air. We have seen nothing.

”in Gaza, dozens of people—among them at least 26 children, including newborns—have died from hypothermia due to a lack of adequate shelter.

“This is not simply the result of bad weather,” Alhendawi said. “Tents, shelter kits, and fuel are waiting at Gaza’s borders while children sleep in floodwater because the Israeli authorities are blocking their entry. This is a choice, and children are paying the price. ”to ensure civilians receive the supplies they need to survive,” he added.

“Instead, it is depriving families of the most basic means to protect their children, and it must be held accountable for any child deaths that result. ”has resulted in the near collapse of all functioning systems in Gaza,” Mushtaha said.

“Governments must insist that Israel allows for unimpeded access to recovery and repair materials to restore essentialThe 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%.

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