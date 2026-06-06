15-year-old hospitalized after chain-reaction crash on I-15 in Riverdale

A crash involving nine vehicles caused major traffic impacts and injured a 15-year-old on Friday.

RIVERDALE — The northbound lanes of traffic on I-15 in Riverdale are back open after a crash involving nine vehicles forced closures Friday afternoon. The crash resulted in a 15-year-old boy being hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

About 2:52 p.m., a Dodge Ram towing a 32-foot toy hauler was going north in the left lane of I-15.

"Traffic was heavy at the time, and preliminary indicators suggest the truck was traveling too fast for both the road conditions and the size of the vehicle combination," the department said in a press release late Friday afternoon. The impact caused both cars to be pushed into surrounding traffic, thus resulting in a chain-reaction crash that involved nine vehicles. though Utah Highway Patrol initially said eight cars were involved. A crash involving nine vehicles caused major traffic impacts on Friday.

Several people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while a 15-year-old passenger in the white Hyundai suffered serious injuries. The Utah Department of Transportation on Friday said all northbound lanes were blocked for a time near 4600 South in Riverdale but reopened by 7:30 p.m.2 airlifted to hospital following crash on US 6 in Utah County





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