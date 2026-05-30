15-year-old girl becomes 13th person to die during UK heatwave

A 15-year-old girl has become the 13th person to die during the heatwave which saw the country's hottest May days ever. Chiedza Nyanjowa was taken to hospital after getting into difficulties on Formby beach on Monday and died earlier today. The heatwave has claimed the lives of 13 people, including a 16-year-old who died after getting into difficulty in the water in Stirlingshire, a 14-year-old who was found dead in the River Thames, and a 12-year-old who died after getting into difficulty in the River Ribble in Lancashire.

A 15-year-old girl who was hospitalised after getting into difficulty on a Merseyside beach has become the 13th person to die during the heatwave which saw the country's hottest May days ever.

Chiedza Nyanjowa was taken to hospital after getting into difficulties on Formby beach on Monday. Medics were called at around 3.30pm that day and Chiedza was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, where she died earlier today. In a tribute, the girl's family said they were grateful to everyone that helped Chiedza, describing her as a bubbly person who loved Christ and going to church.

She also loved cooking and wanted to be a nurse when she grew up so she could give back. Chiedza is believed to be the 13th person to die during the May heatwave, which has seen temperatures reach record-breaking highs of up to 35C. The heatwave has claimed the lives of 13 people, including a 16-year-old who died after getting into difficulty in the water in Stirlingshire, a 14-year-old who was found dead in the River Thames, and a 12-year-old who died after getting into difficulty in the River Ribble in Lancashire.

Four more deaths were reported on Monday, including a 13-year-old who was pronounced dead after being found in Leadbeater Dam in Halifax, West Yorkshire, and a 16-year-old who was found dead at Warwickshire's Kingsbury Water Park. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued heat health alerts for parts of England this week and warned of a greater risk of water-related deaths.

It said there was a higher likelihood of cold-water shock and drowning as more people took to lakes and ponds in the warm weather. Vulnerable people were also at particular risk and the authority also warned of extra pressure on healthcare services. After Monday's heat broke a record set in 1922 and 1944, Tuesday's temperatures went even higher, with 35.1C recorded at Kew Gardens that day.

Wales also saw its hottest-ever May temperatures after a high of 32.9C was recorded in Cardiff. But cloudy skies and downpours are expected for many this weekend as cooler weather breaks through ahead of a likely soggy start to June. While some will enjoy continued warm weather and sunshine, others will be hit with heavy rain before temperatures drop for most next week.

The south and south east will see a bright start to Saturday, with temperatures remaining above average for the time of year ahead of bright spells on Sunday, the Met Office said. But outbreaks of rain will dampen the weekend for some, with showers expected to be at their 'most frequent and heaviest' in northern and western areas on Sunday. June is set to begin with rain showers seen more widely, broken up by some 'brighter intervals', forecasters said.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said next week will bring 'a change from the heatwave' as temperatures fall closer to average. He said: It's been quite a dry period of weather and hot period of weather, so it will be probably much needed and much welcome rain to gardeners and growers and farmers with the ground being so dry at the moment.

So it is a change, but probably a welcome change for those who either don't like the heat or want some rain





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Heatwave Chiedza Nyanjowa Formby Beach UK Health Security Agency UKHSA Water-Related Deaths Cold-Water Shock Drowning Vulnerable People Healthcare Services Met Office Weather Forecast Greg Dewhurst

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bitcoin Loses Global Top 10 Asset Spot as Market Cap Falls to $1.48TBitcoin slips to 13th place globally as its market capitalization falls below $1.5 trillion.

Read more »

The week in 37 photosTake a look at 37 photos of the week from May 21 to May 28.

Read more »

Alaskan Bush People Star Matt Brown Possibly Dead After River IncidentReports indicate Matt Brown may have drowned in the Okanogan River, but family awaits confirmation.

Read more »

Officials call for Camden recycling facility’s closure after a 13th fire in 6 yearsThe Friday fire at the EMR recycling facility happened just days after a new fire-suppression system was installed.

Read more »