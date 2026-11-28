A 15-year-old American bison named Bambi was found dead in the all-female herd living in Golden Gate Park, the San Francisco Zoo said.

A 15-year-old American bison named Bambi was found dead Friday in the all-female herd living in Golden Gate Park, the San Francisco Zoo said. A 15-year-old American bison named Bambi was found dead Friday in the all-female herd living in Golden Gate Park, the San Francisco Zoo said.

The shaggy bovine, weighing about 1,300 pounds, had lived with 10 companions in the fenced Bison Paddock at 1237 John F. Kennedy Drive, since 2011, the zoo said on social media. American bison, often called buffalo but scientifically not the same animal, typically live for 12 to 20 years in the wild, and up to 25 years under human care, according to the zoo.

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Zoo staff discovered the death Friday morning in the 11-acre compound just west of Spreckels Lake, about three miles north of the zoo. The zoo said the bison receive daily care and feeding from its staff, while their enclosure is maintained by San Francisco Recreation and Parks. The herd has been part of San Francisco since 1892, according to the zoo.