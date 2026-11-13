15-year-old boy killed by his 16-year-old bully, Bully's mother drove the get-away-car

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A Hondo mother is pleading for justice for her 15-year-old son, Caleb Remmy who was gunned down near a convenience store in October. Caleb’s mother Emily Remmy says her son was killed by a 16-year-old boy who had been bullying him since last year after the family reported the suspect to the police for stealing his bike.

Remmy says the bike was returned the same day, and later that night so did the 16-year-old boy. Remmy says the bullying continued until Oct 19, when Caleb walked to a corner store two blocks away from his home. 10 to 15 minutes later, she received a phone call that her son had been shot. Remmy rushed to the corner store and found Caleb on the ground. She tried to save him.

Also read Man critically injured in apparent road rage shooting on Northwest Side

“The scared look in his face,” Remmy said. “I’m a nurse. I noticed his last breaths. There’s a rattle, a gurgle.

I recognized I was losing him. ” Remmy says she takes comfort knowing she was able to hold Caleb as he took his last breath and wants justice for her son. She says investigators showed her surveillance video of the suspect’s mother driving him to the corner store.

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“He got out the van with the gun,” Remmy said. “He chased Caleb far enough to where I don’t know if she saw him shoot my son. I don’t know from her view. The boy, after shooting him proceeded then run back.

He got in the van and then they drove home. ” Remmy wants the Hondo Police Department to charge the suspect’s mother for driving him to the shooting. We reached out to the Hondo Police Department. We are waiting to hear back.

An investigation is underway after a mobile dog groomer and a dog were found dead inside the groomer’s van in a far Northwest Side neighborhood. The deaths happened Wednesday in the Davis Ranch area off Galm Road and FM