15-Year-Old Boy Dies After Police Serve Arrest Warrant in Cle Elum

Kittitas County deputies report a 15-year-old boy died inside a home Monday after officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant, prompting an independent review by the Washington State Patrol.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 15-year-old boy was found dead inside a residence near Cle Elum on Monday. The incident occurred after deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant issued by King County Juvenile Court Services. The teenager was allegedly staying at the home in the Cle Elum area when law enforcement arrived to execute the legal order.

Warrant Service and Tactical Entry

Kittitas County Sheriff's Office deputies received the request to serve the warrant on Monday morning. Officers arrived at the residence around 11 a.m. to initiate the service of process. Communication with the teenager eventually ceased, leaving him alone inside the home. Deputies subsequently obtained a search warrant authorizing them to enter the residence to make the arrest.

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Negotiators and Independent Review

The Kittitas County Regional Tactical Response Team, which includes crisis negotiators, was called to assist with the situation. At about 2:30 p.m., members of the tactical team entered the home and discovered the 15-year-old boy dead. The Washington State Patrol was asked to conduct an independent review and document the scene to ensure transparency in the investigation.

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Road Closures and Public Safety

The law enforcement response prompted authorities to ask residents to avoid the area of Big Creek Road off Nelson Siding Road for several hours on Monday. By 4:20 p.m., the sheriff's office stated that the incident was concluding. Officials confirmed there was no outstanding threat to the public following the resolution of the scene.