The case remains under investigation.

Sgt. Mike Kelleher said authorities have not confirmed whether Luna was inside an apartment or outside when he was struck by gunfire. The teenager from Indio was arrested Friday, Nov. 20, in connection with the Nov. 10 slaying of Angel Luna, 18, of Desert Hot Springs, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday.

Luna was gunned down around 10 p.m. in the 84000 block of Calle Rojo, near Peter Pendleton Elementary School. Deputies responding to reports of a shooting found the teenager suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

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The shooting happened in a residential area east of Frederick Street and just north of the elementary school, where apartment complexes make up much of the neighborhood,The shooting occurred in an area east of Frederick Street and north of the elementary school that consists primarily of apartment complexes. Sgt. Mike Kelleher told the publication that authorities have not confirmed whether Luna was inside an apartment or outside when he was struck by gunfire.

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Thermal Sheriff’s Station patrol deputies initially responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon before the case was handed over to the department’s Central Homicide Unit. Kelleher said the investigation and arrest involved assistance from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Gang Impact Team and the Coachella Valley Gang Task Force. The 15-year-old suspect was booked into Indio Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder. Authorities have withheld his name because he is a minor.

Sgt. Mike Kelleher said authorities have not confirmed whether Luna was inside an apartment or outside when he was struck by gunfire. The shooting occurred in an area east of Frederick Street and north of the elementary school that consists primarily of apartment complexes.