Adriana Caselotti, who voiced the titular princess in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, was offered a spot on Jack Benny's radio show after the film's initial release. However, Walt Disney himself reportedly blocked her from taking the job because he didn't 'want to spoil the illusion of Snow White.

As a staff writer at BuzzFeed, I write about all things celeb, pop culture, and books. You've probably heard rumors about actors putting wild demands into their contracts, but studios have enacted strange rules of their own since the Old Hollywood days.doesn't allow his costars to run onscreen with him.

However, she convinced him to make an exception for her in,"He told me no at first. He said, 'Nobody runs onscreen ,' and I said, 'But I'm a really good runner.

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' So I would time my treadmill so that he'd walk in and see me run. And then he added all these running scenes. So that was it. It was, like, better than an Oscar.

I was so happy! I was so happy that I got to run onscreen with Tom Cruise.

"didn't call any of the actors by their actual names. He only referred to them by their characters' names, including calling David James / TM and copyright © 20th Century Fox Film Corp. Because we were re-creating a piece of history, I didn't want to look like the schlubby, baseball-cap-wearing 21st-century guy. I wanted to be like the cast.

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"to share a bed onscreen, even if their characters were married. The rule also applied to actor couples who were married in real life, such as, Tom Holland wasn't allowed to see any portion of the script beyond his own lines — not even the names of the characters he was speaking to — because he"has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut.

"event in 2019, codirector Joe Russo said,"He doesn't even know who he's acting opposite of. We'll just, we use, like, very vague terms to describe to him what is happening in the scene.

", Disney made her use a higher-pitched voice in interviews because they didn't think her naturally deeper voice would appeal to young viewers.her to change her name because they thought her last name was too close to"sewer. " Rather than let her choose, they ran a magazine contest, then bestowed her with the winning name — Joan Crawford.

Similarly, Universal arranged for Rock Hudson, who was gay, to marry Phyllis Gates, his agent's secretary, because the studio"invested a lot of money in Rock, and it was important for his image to remain that of a lady-killer.

"magazine,"Rock said the studio set up the marriage and promoted the wedding and the honeymoon. He was very bitter about that.

"put a clause in Jean Harlow's contract that forbade her to get married because they thought being a wife would ruin her image as a"bombshell. "contract forbade her to lose or gain more than 10 pounds during her tenure as Fat Amy.podcast, she said,"But I had been thinking for a while, like, 'Oh, I want to get healthier. ' And I was stereotyped in playing that fat, funny friend, which is so hard because I love those roles.

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I love doing the roles. I love those characters. I did want to do more things, but I felt like, being the bigger girl, you're just more pigeonholed.

"contract required him to keep his hair long, which he regretted agreeing to. He felt that he'd screwed himself over after learning that several women on the cast got around similar rules by wearing wigs. ,"I don't want the bother of it all, really. If you look a certain way or you have a certain look, it dominates what people think you are.

So I'll cut it off quite soon. As soon as I'm allowed.

"RKO didn't want Katharine Hepburn to wear pants, which was considered a controversial fashion choice for women at the time, so theyHowever, instead of complying by putting on a skirt, she came back to set in her underwear until they gave her the pants back.costar Salman Khan has a rule regarding women's clothing on sets that dictates the height of their necklines because he believes"all the girls should be covered, like good, proper girls. "“He's a traditionalist ... he's always like, 'My girls should always be protected.

' If there are men around, whom she doesn't personally know, it's not his personal space where he doesn't trust everyone, he's like, 'The girl should be safe, always. '". Since both of their names couldn't come first, the studio decided to give Midler top billing on one side of the US and Long top billing on the other.offered a spot on Jack Benny's radio show after the film's initial release.

However, Walt Disney himself reportedly blocked her from taking the job because"that voice can't be used anywhere. "