Lest we risk grandma’s ire.

Good manners and etiquette might be of utmost importance to Southerners, but those are easy enough to learn via lessons with your mother and a trusty Emily Post book.

What can be harder to master are the many unspoken rules that surround Southern families and how they interact, especially during gatherings and holidays. It’s not so much “no elbows on the table,” than it is “don’t step on Aunt Linda’s toes with the, and if you do not, they can be helpful when walking into a big Southern family meal or event. Here are 15 unspoken rules of Southern family gatherings.

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Family gatherings are an all-hands-on-deck occasion in the South, and everyone pitches in with food, pitchers of sweet tea, and any extra things needed. Similar to how etiquette poses that we never show up to a friend’s home without a host gift, you don’t dare show up to a family event or holiday empty-handed and ready to eat. You know better.

Over years, or generations, of family meals, there are undeniable allegiances made between certain family members and specific dishes that become their particular specialty. You always know who is showing up with the green bean casserole and who is bringing the macaroni-and-cheese. Dessert and drinks tend to be more flexible for newer family members, or those who are finally old enough to contribute. Best not to step on any toes by bringing someone else’s dish!

Yes, there will be something jiggly and gelatinous, or something that doesn’t feel like it belongs next to the green beans. Yes, it will be there every year, and made by the same person just like their grandmother used to make it. These nostalgic, “weird” dishes are as much a character at family holidays as anyone else, and you need only grab the tiniest scoop to appease your sense of family duty.

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Since we’re already more than comfortable with each other, leftovers are rarely simply brought home by the original owner. Scoops of casseroles are doled out as desired to be taken home with others, in the case that it is someone’s favorite dish that they just “have to have again tomorrow. ” There’s no shame in a small to-go plate amongst family!

Everyone has a Southern uncle who will show up in jeans and boots, even at the dressiest of Christmas dinners. While we all like to dress up for occasions, even at home, there is a subtle understanding that some folks just like what they like, and they’re not going to dress up on theme just to be with family. We let it slide. The food is so good that it doesn’t really matter.

Southern families tend to teeter between serving everything on theirand bringing out the “good silver,” or just calling it a free-for-all and pulling out whatever is around for serving. We’re not surprised or slighted either way. You Compliment, Even If You Hate It Sometimes, a new recipe goes awry, or someone takes on a dish that another family member has already mastered. While Southerners are inherent judges of good food, they’d never hurt anyone’s feelings on such an occasion.

If we can do anything, it’s find something to compliment, even in the most dire of casserole dishes. Southerners are a chatty crowd, especially when reminiscing about countless family memories and funny stories. A family gathering or holiday will last hours and hours, and only a small portion of that time is spent actually eating. Folks show up early and stay late!

At least one family member will end up napping on the chair in the living room. The kids’ table is also for the “kids” who are now all grown up, but have nowhere else to sit. You’ll see adults in their twenties—thirties, even! —posting up at the secondary table, perhaps alongside some nieces or nephews.

Heck, usually the kids’ table is even more fun, so no one cares. Holidays in particular are for putting aside differences or squabbles for the good of the group. Plenty of Southerners remember holidays when mother and aunt were secretly fighting, but no one would have known if they weren’t all family. There are polite hellos and comfortable understandings that the day will go on like any other family holiday, for the sake of being together on a special occasion.

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There seems to be a competition each meal for how long everyone will stay at the dining table after the meal is long over, just chatting, laughing, and letting copious amounts of casseroles weigh them down into the chair. If you’re new to the family, certainly don’t get up first; but feel free to scurry off as others do, lest you get stuck with great-uncle Ed and his long-winded stories.

You might as well consider it pre-cellphone era at a Southern family reunion or holiday meal. No matter how old or young, phones aren’t to be used during the meal, and are even frowned upon before or after while everyone is catching up with each other. Avoid a scolding by your grandma, and just leave it in the car. One of the quirks of a Southern family who has spent countless meals together?

There seems to be a silent succession already formed on who likes to fix their plates first , and we tend not to stray from that order. It becomes second nature, and it’s best if newcomers sit back unless prompted to go first.

Southern families aren’t a shy bunch, and everyone feels comfortable loading up the dishwasher or taking out the trash, even at someone else’s home. The host isn’t the only person who is rolling up their sleeves to clean the dishes, and that’s really the only way we operate. Dirty, empty casserole dishes are often not washed on site, but transferred back to the original owner’s home for cleaning.

As much as we value good table manners and small talk etiquette amongst all ages, including children, the rules relax once the “fancy” holiday meal is done. Kids can rip off those uncomfortable shoes, change out of the bespoke seersucker outfit, and have a grand time however they please, usually outdoors while everyone else finishes up eating and cleaning. Ah, to be young. Don’t let the covered dish chaos fool you.

There are etiquette nuances we follow to ensure the best and most delicious potluck with no drama and plenty of food. Whether meeting up for a holiday or a old-fashioned family reunion, it’s best to show up with a Southern classic that feeds a crowd. While we realize that the days of white gloves and calling cards may be gone, these Southern traditions should never go out of style.