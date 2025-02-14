15 Unforgettable Couples with Chemistry That Blew Us Away

This article ranks 15 couples from various movies and TV shows who have an undeniable on-screen chemistry that captivates audiences.

Only certain pieces of media can activate the recess of romantic hyper-fixation in my brain. What unites all these disparate shows and films together is the irresistible chemistry transmitted between two actors who, placed together, wield an indefinable power to transform any TV show or movie into an instant classic. If you’re looking for your fix, keep scrolling to see my ranking of the 15 couples with the most-unforgettable chemistry to ever grace the screen.15.

Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke, House of the DragonOkay, you got me. These two technically aren’t a couple. (Not yet, anyway!) But in lieu of any other couples to reasonably rally behind in this show—from the uncle-and-niece pairing to the teenager married to the decomposing king—D’Arcy and Cooke fill a much-needed void. Whether or not they’re officially a couple, their performances as Rhaenyra and Alicent, former best friends who find themselves on opposite ends of a brewing civil war, is clearly laden with romantic tension and frustration. House of the Dragon may be a fantasy series set in the Game of Thrones universe, but the reason why it’s so enthralling has everything to do with feelings rooted in reality—namely, the depths people are willing to go to when love and desire are repressed.14. Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, To All the Boys I’ve Loved BeforeEvery generation needs its quintessential high school romance flick, and thank God today’s kids have To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Condor and Centineo play Lara Jean and Peter, a quirky wallflower and a football jock who fake-date each other until they both—to nobody’s surprise—catch very real feelings.13. Kristen Bell and William Jackson Harper, The Good PlaceThese two embody the best of the “opposites-attract” trope. On this oddball NBC sitcom, Bell plays Eleanor, an irresponsible delinquent mistakenly sent to a utopian afterlife for humans who lived morally upright lives. She is paired with her supposed soulmate, Harper’s Chidi, a professor of moral philosophy who freezes when faced with mundane decisions. These two characters shouldn’t make sense, but they so naturally do because of Bell and Harper’s seamless onscreen relationship.12. Gina Rodriguez and LaKeith Stanfield, Someone GreatSomeone Great isn’t your typical rom-com, in that it opens with the main character and her long-term partner splitting up. Despite going into the film with the understanding that their relationship is already doomed, you can’t help but be compelled by Rodriguez’s interplay with Stanfield. The two breezily move through depictions of different stages of a relationship, from the blissed honeymoon phase to the volatile buildup right before the breakup.11. Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney, My Best Friend’s WeddingIt’s true that Julia Roberts would have chemistry with a brick, but this rom-com makes the list because it has the kind of staying power few others do. That’s thanks in large part to Mulroney holding his own opposite Roberts—where she pushes, he pulls, and where she schemes, he charms. I also appreciate that the story subverts the typical happy ending we’re used to seeing from golden-age rom-coms.10. Anne Hathaway and Chris Pine, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal EngagementI blame a lot of my hopeless romantic tendencies on growing up with the Princess Diaries sequel, which stars Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, princess of the fictional European country of Genovia, and Pine as Nicholas Devereux, a Genovian lord with an eye on her throne. I cannot emphasize this enough: The two are such a genuine delight together to watch, whether they’re falling into a water fountain or slow dancing to Norah Jones’s “Love Me Tender.”9. Greta Lee and Teo Yoo, Past LivesLee and Yoo are phenomenal in Celine Song’s directorial debut, which grapples with former childhood friends crossing paths years after one moved to a different continent. Onscreen together, the actors replicate that kind of melancholic yearning innate to anyone who has trouble making peace with their reality and all the alternative possibilities they’ve relinquished.8. Issa Rae and Jay Ellis, InsecureInsecure begins with this relationship, between Rae’s Issa and Ellis’s Lawrence, in its denouement. The flame that might have once fueled this pairing clearly went out long ago, and it will take the next five seasons of the dramedy series for the two to find their way back to each other again. Along the way, they each end up doing things that lesser couples would probably find impossible to move on from. But the gravitational pull onscreen between Rae and Ellis makes their ultimate reunion feel natural and inevitable.





harpersbazaarus / 🏆 467. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ROMANTIC CHEMISTRY MOVIE COUPLES TV COUPLES HOLLYWOOD COUPLES UNFORGETTABLE PAIRINGS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TV Show Characters: The Good, The Bad, and The Hilariously UnforgettableThis article explores the world of TV show characters, highlighting both the beloved and the despised. It delves into what makes a character truly stand out, using examples like Dr. Cox, Michael Scott, and Kim Wexler as representations of well-crafted characters. On the flip side, it examines characters like Walter White and George Costanza, whose flaws and questionable actions ultimately detract from the shows they inhabit.

Read more »

Get Ready for Super Bowl LIX: History in the Making, Unforgettable EntertainmentSuper Bowl LIX is just weeks away, and anticipation is reaching fever pitch. The Kansas City Chiefs are eyeing an unprecedented three-peat, facing off against the NFC champion in a game that promises to be a thrilling contest.

Read more »

Flashback: David Lynch Makes Final On-Screen Appearance With Unforgettable ‘Fabelmans’ CameoWhile David Lynch's mark on cinema came from the director’s chair, his final big-screen contribution was an unforgettable cameo in 'The Fabelmans.'

Read more »

Bob Uecker's Best Quotes: Remembering the MLB Legend's Unforgettable LinesThe Hall of Fame baseball broadcaster died on Thursday.

Read more »

Michelle Obama's Unforgettable Style MomentsMichelle Obama's fashion journey is a testament to her impeccable taste and ability to effortlessly blend classic elegance with modern trends. This article highlights some of her most memorable style moments, showcasing her evolution as a fashion icon.

Read more »

Despite loss, Sharks rookie forward gives parents an unforgettable giftRecalled from AHL on Monday, San Jose Sharks winger Collin Graf scores first NHL goal against the Montreal Canadiens

Read more »