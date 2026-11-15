15 Unexpected Rules And Realities Of Orgies And Sex Parties That'll Make You Say, 'HUH?!'

'I was very sore the next day, but it was super fun.'

taboo subject. But as I've gotten older, you'd be surprised at how open people become when asked about it. And let me tell you — people can get FREAKY , and you'd never know until you get into a conversation about it with them...

, people are sharing the actual things that happen in orgies and swinger parties that porn leaves out. And wow, I gotta say — I. AM. SHOCKED. Here are the top 15 responses:"Yeah, we have gone to a few parties where everyone seemed to know each other, and we, as newcomers, found it hard to fit in.

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One was particularly unwelcoming. That is something the hosts should take care of.

""Yes! It's just like my high school senior year except I wasn't topless in high school . But the drama... Ugh.

" "Awkwardness, the smell of sweat , and guys not being able to perform around other guys. Oh, and it almost never lasts anywhere near as long as it does in porn!

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" "The feeling you get and excitement, arousal, when you hear the moans, screaming, growling, and you know they are not staged! " "A lot of guys get erectile dysfunction in a group party scenario. Not everyone is necessarily participating at all times.

""I'll never forget I was at one orgy, and it was a bunch of people having 1-on-1 or 1-on-2 sex on a large combined futon...and someone farted. And then a woman who was somewhere in the puddle just started shouting at the top of her lungs, 'How can you fart at a sex party? We're all eating your poop particles now!

'""The way we handle it is if people have bad hygiene, they're not invited back. And anal sex is not allowed in a group scene for obvious reasons; it would be a hygiene cross-contamination nightmare.

""It does. Smelly people are quickly uninvited from the proceedings. People involved in these things have rules, which include mandatory protection and washing your ass.

" "We went to a couple of swingers' parties just to hang out and watch. This is going to shock you, but people are much less attractive outside of porn. At both parties, I, an average, passably pretty 40s-era Midwest mom, was, hands down, the most attractive person in the room. And the youngest.

Which was irritating for my husband but freaking awesome for me. I walked around that place naked and felt like a goddess.

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""Lube gets everywhere, and after a little bit, it sort of dries out and gets sticky. Almost no matter what kind you try to use. Multiple showers and wipe-downs are necessary if this is going to be a long event.

""My first gang bang was 4-5 hours long and involved 12 guys. Multiple breaks for wipe-downs, water, snacks, or just chilling. Of course, being the center of the action, I didn't really get breaks like the guys. 😅""A couple guys standing on the sideline not getting any action because they whined like little bitches when they were told they had to wear a condom.

Oh, and the 10 minutes of pathetic excuses they made that all boiled down to 'their dick was special' when it absolutely wasn't, before some other guy gladly put on a condom and went into action.

" "The average age tends to be in the 40s-50s, not the 20s-30s. Looks are all over the place. Of course, some organizers try to typecast attendees, but usually they're trying to make money, not gatekeep.

" "Very different-sized dicks . Men cumming really quickly, or not being able to get hard. Women genuinely LOVING having a few men.

Women still being very horny after all the men have cum and need a rest.

"Well, that was certainly eye-opening, to say the least... Have you ever attended a sex party? Let us know your experiences in the comments or use the form below to remain anonymous!