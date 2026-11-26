'A grandpa survived THREE different types of cancer — brain, prostate, and liver. And this was all within a 10- to 15-year period.'

I'm a Resident Writer at BuzzFeed covering pop culture, internet trends, politics, and whatever people can't stop fighting over online! You'd think medical professionals have seen just about everything, but every once in a while, a patient survives something so unbelievable that even the people treating them can't believe they're still alive.

Recently, Reddit userhealthcare workers to share the deadliest situations they've been shocked to see patients survive, and honestly, I'm convinced some people have nine lives. So, here are 15 miracle survival stories that are honestly impressive, if anything:"I'm a nurse, and my dad was actually the patient in this case. He survived a ruptured aortic aneurysm and spent several weeks in the ICU, but ultimately made nearly a full recovery. This was three or four years ago.

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He's a little slower on his feet now, but he's still independent, mentally sharp, drives, goes to cardiac rehab, and exercises several times a week. He's also survived a widowmaker heart attack, another humongous aneurysm that was operated on before it ruptured, AND sepsis.