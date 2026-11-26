It's been a hard year, but a lot of great things have happened too. Here's a reminder of some things that we all can be thankful for in Philadelphia this Thanksgiving.

I often describe my work at The Inquirer as a palate cleanser. Between all of the tough news my colleagues expertly report, I’m here to remind you that even in the darkest days, there are still good and interesting people doing kind and wacky things everywhere, especially in Philly.

As we mark this holiday all about food and gratitude, I’d like to cleanse your palate with some things we all can be thankful for in Philadelphia this year . So if the cranberry sauce or your drunk uncle is too bitter at the Thanksgiving table, chew on these reminders of all of the good things that we have right here.

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Quirky creators We hear a lot about content creators today, but I want to express my gratitude for Philadelphia’s quirky creators — the people who make this city a more strange and delightful place, not for clicks or views, but for the sake of those of us who walk around Philly every day. People like Madison Polidoro, who created Orifice the Awebot , a Pepto-Bismol-colored little robot that’s equal parts terrifying and adorable, in response to the Uber Eats robots taking over our sidewalks.