15 Huge Hollywood Movies That Were Filmed But Mysteriously Vanished Before Release

Not even Halle Berry, Robert Downey Jr., or Michael Keaton returning as Batman could save these.

I'm an Editorial Director at BuzzFeed who covers the internet’s funniest photos and jokes, weird human history, movie facts, and more.is probably the most shocking movie never to be released, because at one point it was thought to be a potential future blockbuster.

The $90 million DC movie starredas the villain Firefly. They finished production, and all seemed to be going as planned. But in 2022, after WarnerMedia merged with Discovery, Warner Bros. Discovery abruptly decided not to release it theatrically, on HBO Max, or anywhere else.

The official explanation involved a new strategy for DC and HBO Max movies, with CEO David Zaslav saying the company’s job was to “protect the DC brand. ” This suggests the finished film may not have been very good, but other reports tied the decision to a tax write-off strategy — meaning the studio could potentially save money by treating the unreleased movie as a financial loss rather than spending even more money to market and release it..

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said they tried to access footage from the movie afterward and couldn’t. According to them, Warner Bros. had blocked them from the servers. The cast, understandably, was not thrilled. Brendan Fraser later called the cancellation tragic, especially because of what Leslie Grace’s Batgirl could have meant to young girls.

Michael Keaton had a more darkly funny reaction, essentially saying he didn’t lose sleep over it because he got paid, though he felt bad for the directors. And mere months before the shocking news, Grace was talking up the movie and revealed she and the directors were even discussing sequel ideas.

"There’s crazy stunts, crazy drops. She’s a biker chick, so you’re going to see her do a bunch of badassery.

" She added,"There were a lot of night shoots. There were a lot of long days, but it was so worth it.

" Uh... Warner Bros. later insisted the cancellation had nothing to do with Grace’s performance, and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran eventually said the film was “not releasable” and “built for the small screen. ” Maybe that’s true. Maybe it wasn’t good.

But plenty of bad superhero movies have been released.actually started filming in 2006. Fox Atomic had assembled a very mid-2000s cast — Adam Brody, Jenna Dewan, Kristin Cavallari, and Efren Ramirez — and filming began in Georgia with Kyle Newman directing and McG producing.

Then, two weeks in, everything fell apart. The production had originally planned to shoot at Emory University, but Emory reportedly backed out after reading the script. Considering the original movie includes a sexual-assault-by-deception scene played as a joke, it does make you wonder what exactly was in the remake script that made Emory go, “Now THAT is just going too far!

” The production moved to the smaller Agnes Scott College, but that apparently made filming difficult, and Fox Atomic executives also reportedly weren’t thrilled with the dailies. So theystarred Halle Berry as a mother whose husband mysteriously disappears, only for her and her children to discover an extraterrestrial object under their rural farm. But the film — written and directed by Matthew Charman, who co-wrote— ended up mysteriously disappearing itself.

Shooting finished in 2021 and the movie was expected to come out in 2022, but then it just...didn’t. Years passed. The kids in the movie got older, which is not ideal when your movie still needs work and your child actors are no longer the same size. By 2024, Netflix finally decided not to release it at all, reportedly because finishing it would have required significant reshoots that were now too expensive and complicated.

of the decision, “If you think about how many things we make, it’s a rare thing. But it was one where there were lots of production issues, creative issues, and everybody on both sides, the talent and us, just agreed that it was better to not watch it. ”First-time directors always stress out about helming a film, and surely worry,"What if it somehow never comes out?!

" Well, that's exactly what happened to Jamie Foxx. , the Academy Award-winning actor's directorial debut about two friends who win tickets to the NBA All-Star Game, was reportedly finished in 2016 and stars Foxx, Jeremy Piven, Eva Longoria, Benicio del Toro, Gerard Butler, Ken Jeong, and Robert Downey Jr. So why has it never come out?

Well, one obvious issue is that the movie features actors playing characters of different races and ethnicities, most notably Foxx as a racist white cop and Robert Downey Jr. as a Mexican man. Foxx himself talked about this years ago, saying he asked Downey to play the role and that Downey later texted him, “I’m nervous to play the Mexican. ” Which, yeah, Robert, you should be.

the film company parted ways with its president and was having trouble making payments, or B) Evan Rachel Wood left due to her pregnancy. At one point, they hoped towas supposed to be a charming little Irish comedy about miracles starring Johnny Depp, Marlon Brando, Debra Winger, and John Hurt. Instead, it became a disaster.

In 1995, the movie started filming in Ballycotton, a small fishing village in County Cork, and for about two weeks, Ballycotton was overrun with Hollywood-style glitz and glamour. Brando was there. Depp was there. John Hurt was there.

The town expected a major economic boost, and locals provided lodging, catering, supplies, and services. Then checks started bouncing, and CineFin, the financier behind the $13 million film who claimed to have access to $300 million, turned out to have. Monroe missed much of the early shoot while suffering from sinusitis, bronchitis, fever, and other health problems.

Things got even more chaotic when she left to sing “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy, which the studio was not exactly thrilled about. But she did return and film a swimming-pool scene where she appeared nude, or close enough to nude, in a moment that became legendary even though the movie was never released.

Fox fired Monroe in June 1962 and even sued her, but Dean Martin reportedly refused to continue with replacement Lee Remick, saying he had signed on to work with Marilyn. Monroe was rehired, but before production resumed, she died on August 5, 1962. The studio scrapped the movie and remade it aswas another casualty of Warner Bros. Discovery’s 2022 “maybe movies are better as accounting losses” era.

It was a prequel-ish holiday follow-up to, set around the gang’s early days, and was supposed to premiere on HBO Max in Dec. 2022. The plot, according to director Michael Kurinsky, was basically Scooby-Doo’s first Christmas where, naturally, a mystery presents itself. The movie cost around $40 million and was already nearly finished when Warner Bros. Discovery shelved it on August 2, 2022.

Making things weirder? The creative team kept working on the movie despite its release being canceled. Kurinsky said finishing it was a “bittersweet conclusion” and compared it to the old question of whether a tree makes a sound if it falls in the forest and no one hears it. His answer after making this movie: yes.

“This movie made a beautiful sound that one day I hope everybody can hear. ” They finished the film on Nov. 22, 2022. But because Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly took a tax write-off on the film, the company can’t simply turn around and monetize it without losing that tax benefit.

Kurinskythat there was basically “no scenario” where they could sell it, stream it, or release it, because any of those moves would make money from the thing they had written off.is one of the funniest pieces of superhero history because it was both a real movie and, possibly, never meant to be a real movie at all. In the early ’90s, producer Bernd Eichinger was about to lose the rights to Marvel’s first family unless a film went into production.

So he teamed up with B-movie legend Roger Corman and made a full-lengthmovie for around $1 million. The thing is, the cast and crew didn’t think they were making a fake movie. They promoted it. Trailers ran.

A premiere was planned at the Mall of America and fans were excited. And then, suddenly, the premiere was canceled, the actors were told to stop promoting it, and the film vanished. The widely circulated story is that Marvel worried a cheap-lookingwould damage the brand, so they paid to have the movie shelved.

Eichinger kept the rights, and eventually helped produce the 2005 big-budget version with Chris Evans and Jessica Alba.is considered the most expensive movie ever made that was never released to the public. It was a passion project of billionaire Jon Jiang, whosewas to create a massive blockbuster franchise he described as"Transformers meets Shakespeare.

" The plan reportedly included a trilogy, an animated series, a video game, and even a theme park. But that's not what happened. Instead, he spent $140 million on a film made in China that never hit movie screens. The screenplay went through 40 drafts and 10 screenwriters, actors signed on and then ran for the hills, directors came and went, and the movie spent years in post-production hell.

It's now 2026 and — other than an uninspiring, a Pharrell Williams-inspired coming-of-age musical, seemed to have all the ingredients of a movie people would want to see: Pharrell, director Michel Gondry Universal reportedly absorbed the cost, and the film was not expected to be finished or shopped to another studio. So somewhere out there, there is footage of a Michel Gondry-directed Pharrell musical...and most likely we'll never see a frame of it.is easily the darkest entry here, because the movie didn’t just fall apart — a crew member died on the very first day of filming.

The film was supposed to be a Gregg Allman biopic starring William Hurt, and the first day’s shoot involved a dream sequence on a live railroad trestle in Georgia, with Hurt lying in a hospital bed placed on the tracks. The filmmakers tried to restart production, but the film production community — after holding a vigil for Jones — opposed this and advocated for on-set safety. Later, William Hurt and Gregg Allman also took measures to stop the production.

Director Randall Miller and executive producer Jay Sedrishunder Georgia’s First Offender Act after he completed probation, and he is legally allowed to direct again. That legal development, however, obviously did not change what happened on that bridge.was about 80% finished when River Phoenix died outside the Viper Room on Halloween night in 1993, leaving behind not just a shocking Hollywood tragedy, but an unfinished final performance.

The thriller starred Phoenix as a strange desert hermit named Boy, alongside Judy Davis and Jonathan Pryce as a couple he encounters. Because Phoenix died before the remaining scenes could be shot, the financiersand recouped their costs from the insurance company.

As a result, the film became the property of the insurance company, and eventually the company decided toThat's when the film's director George Sluizer walked into the storage facility and, uh, liberated the negative. Years later, he cut together a version of the film, using his own narration to explain the missing scenes.

There was speculation that Joaquin Phoenix might dub or narrate parts of River’s role, but the Phoenix family made it clear they wanted nothing to do with the release. A representative said the family would “absolutely” not participate. The sort-of finished film played at some festivals, but since the insurance company still owned the film, it made showing the film elsewhere legally difficult. In the end, twenty years after filming, this version received a limited VOD release.

In the early '70s, comedian Jerry Lewis made the very surprising decision to make a dramatic film about the Holocaust. It was calledand followed an imprisoned clown who entertains Jewish children in a Nazi concentration camp. For decades people made fun of the idea , and by all accounts, Lewis’s film missed the mark by quite a bit. So Lewis, who had paid for much of the production himself, shelved the project.

He later told Entertainment Weekly,"You will never see it. No one will ever see it, because I am embarrassed at the poor work.

" Fifty years later only a handful of people have seen thisBefore dying at 91 in 2017, Lewis donated an incomplete copy to the Library of Congress in 2015 with the condition that it not be screened before 2024. Once it became available to the public, a New Republic writerof Library of Congress material and concluded that a finished version doesn’t really exist there — it's more like fragments, repeated takes, behind-the-scenes footage, and incomplete material.premiered at Venice and included footage from the film, along with interviews about the disastrous production.

Critics noted that the documentary finally allowed viewers to see extended segments of the movie rather than just hear decades of jokes about it.the rare shelved movie story with an actual happy ending. The live-action/animated movie stars Will Forte as Kevin Avery, a down-on-his-luck lawyer who represents Wile E. Coyote in a lawsuit against the Acme Corporation after decades of faulty rockets, catapults, anvils, and other deeply unsafe mail-order murder products.

John Cena is in it too as Acme’s intimidating lawyer. The movie was originally planned for a 2023 release before Warner Bros. Discovery shelved it, reportedly as part of the same tax write-off strategy that took downhad reportedly tested well, though, and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who got an early look at the movie, described it as “funny, charming” and full of heart. ,"When I first heard that our movie was getting ‘deleted,’ I hadn’t seen it yet.

So I was thinking what everyone else must have been thinking: this thing must be a hunk of junk. But then I saw it. And it’s incredible. Super funny throughout, visually stunning, sweet, sincere, and emotionally resonant in a very earned way.

As the credits rolled, I just sat there thinking how lucky I was to be a part of something so special. That quickly turned to confusion and frustration. This was the movie they’re not going to release?

" For a while, though, it really looked like the Wile E. Coyote movie had an anvil dropped on its head for good. But Warner Bros. reportedly shopped the movie around, and in 2025, the anvil finally missed. Ketchup Entertainment acquired worldwide distribution rights to the movie, with reports putting the deal around $50 million and a theatrical release planned for 2026. Ketchup’s CEO said the film was “a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling. "





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