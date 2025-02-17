15 Genius Products That Will Seriously Up Your Life

Tired of the same old products that just don't cut it? These 15 innovative finds are here to save the day (and probably your sanity). From miracle cleaning solutions to hair-saving hacks, get ready to upgrade your life with these must-have buys.

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.— a miraculous problem-solver that can help you get rid of stains, streaks, gunk, and dirt from just about anything. I'm serious.

That pan you don't use anymore because of all the caked-on food you couldn't remove? The Pink Stuff's got that covered. Literally. Try it on your stovetop, your sneakers, your walls, your toilet...you get the picture. 'I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stove top and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!' —'I was trying to get adhesive off of drywall and nothing was working. THIS WORKS on everything! It easily took off the adhesive. Then I had Corningware with a stubborn stain; I had tried everything. Then I tried The Pink Stuff, and it easily removed the stubborn stain. I will now always keep this on hand!' —to replace toxic dryer sheets and fabric softeners. Not only will these help you save on drying time, but they'll also help ensure your clothes are softer and have fewer wrinkles.'These are a fantastic purchase! My clothes come out of the dryer noticeably wrinkle-free and feel soft. I’ve also noticed a slight reduction in drying time, which is a bonus for saving energy. They’re reusable and chemical-free, making them a healthy, eco-friendly alternative to dryer sheets.' —you simply apply before bed! It's formulated with beeswax and shea butter to help you wake up to refreshed and moisturized lips. 'When I travel, my lips get so chapped! It's painful. I found this product when I searched for something for extremely chapped lips. I've used other O'Keeffe's products, so I trusted the brand. I used this as directed in the morning and before bed, and my lips healed faster than ever. Also, on the next trip I went on, I took it with me and used it daily. My lips stayed healthy and didn't get chapped at all. This stuff is magic, and I won't go anywhere without it now.' —for keeping your humidifier mold and mildew free for up to 30 days. It also kills up to 99% of odor-causing bacteria, which you need if your humidifier has been spewing out some smelly smells. 'I LOVE these little fish. I’ve been using them for about 2.5 years now, and I truly believe they help keep the humidifier and water cleaner. People don’t realize all the nasty mold and bacteria that can be growing in their humidifier and then released into the air in their room! I’ve noticed a huge difference in mold growth when I use these fish.' —because having to completely remove your makeup to correct a mistake wastes time you simply do not have. Plus, it's infused with anti-inflammatory vitamin E, which will help your face feel moisturized! 'Why didn’t someone think of this sooner? For years, I’ve been using cotton buds dipped in makeup remover to remove little goofs or mistakes. This is so much better and portable! Erases waterproof mascara marks around my eyes easily. Must-buy product!!' —to take care of the tough stains and persistent odors living in your travel mugs and water bottles. The best part is, there's no scrubbing involved. So you get super clean gear with minimal effort! 'My tea mug was horrible: 'stainless' steel that was totally brown from tea. It's now shiny and silver again. I used it on my coffee mug and my gym water bottle as well, and they're all like new! Highly recommend and works super fast.so you'll be able to reclaim your couch from the mob of fur that's been calling it home in a few quick swipes. And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and... 'I saw this on TikTok and very much thought of it as an impulsive purchase at first for its $25 price tag. But no, this is a very, very necessary item in my day-to-day life.My mother picked up something from a competitor, and it did not clean up the hair as well as this did. I keep getting these for my pet-owning friends as gifts because it's truly a holy grail product. I like that it picks up human hair, too, because, as a long-hair haver, I can shed about as much as my cat does. It's a durable product, too. I've had mine for about a year now, and it still works like it used to, and it's fairly easy to clean the inside.' —swear is just as good as K18. It's designed to condition and repair dry, damaged, and over-processed hair in just 5–20 minutes. TBH I'm already obsessed with your hair evolution! 'I saw this product mentioned in so many articles about cheap products that are great. I don't know what took me so long to purchase this, but I am kicking myself for waiting!! My hair is DAMAGED. Beyond fried. I've bleached it so many time





