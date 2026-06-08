15 Food Hacks That Sound Completely Unhinged, But Actually Work

'Works like a charm!'

Every once in a while, you come across a food hack online that sounds so ridiculous, you immediately assume it's a fad and go on with your day.

Until you start thinking about it again, eventually trying it and finding out — it completely changes your life. , people are sharing the food hacks they originally thought sounded stupid, until they tested them out for themselves.

Here are the best responses:"Especially if you save your scraps to make broth — I love adding my ginger skins to that! can’t do TOO much or else it’ll become bitter but so far my natural ratio of using fresh ginger to other veggie/meat scraps is just fine.

""If you have stale crackers, run them for a few minutes in the air fryer to crisp them up again. If you are lucky enough to have stale goldfish or oyster crackers, you can make 'firecrackers' out of the stale ones.

" "I've heard that freezing bread changes the composition and makes the sugars break down slower so it can actually be better for diabetics. It makes it easier to regulate your sugars.

" "A little sugar in spaghetti actually does make it taste better, not too much just enough to cut the acidity, I used to be baffled at the idea of sugar in spaghetti until I learned SOME people weren’t dropping a bag full in there. 😹✌🏾""Use a pin to pierce the rounded not pointed part of an egg shell before boiling them to make them easily peel-able. 8-9 minutes in the pot and then into an ice bath.

Works like a charm!

" "Pack salads into mason jars and you can shake them to mix before you eat! Just kidding, that shit's stupid. Use a lidded bowl if you just have to shake something. The shape of a jar inhibits thorough mixing.

Eating out of a jar with a fork will get dressing all over your knuckles, and dumping it onto a plate is just making more dishes to clean. There's absolutely nothing to gain from putting salads into jars. My hack is to not do that.

""Thank you!!! I was just thinking of this because I saw that like $30 mason jar that opens on the side for easier access to eat your salad, and I was thinking 'so… a bowl?!

'" 😂 "Using a spoon to take the skin off of kiwis and oranges. Just slip the spoon between the skin and flesh and spin it around, works like a charm.

" Now I need to know: what food hack sounded ridiculous at first, but completely won you over once you tried it? Share with us in the comments below, or use this form to be anonymous!





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