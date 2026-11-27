Picture 15 famous moments in history as smartphone shots, from the Great Pyramid to the Berlin Wall The post 15 Famous Moments in History If Someone Had Been Holding a Smartphone appeared first on Wealth Gang .

Some of the biggest moments in history were never photographed, and the ones that were often came down to a single blurry frame. Now imagine someone had been standing there with a smartphone, thumb ready on the shutter.

Where they stood and how they held the phone would have changed everything. Here are 15 famous moments in history, with a quick look at what happened and the angle a 2026 camera would have nailed. Around 2560 BCE, thousands of workers began stacking the Great Pyramid of Giza for Pharaoh Khufu, a project that took roughly two decades and produced a monument about 481 feet tall.

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Archaeologists have found the workers’ town nearby, which points to organized crews rather than the movie version with whips. In 2026, the shot would be a slow aerial pull-back, with ant-sized crews on the ramps and the desert stretching to the horizon, the kind of video that would become the most-watched construction site in history.