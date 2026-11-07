15 Editor-Approved Cozy Pieces That Are Anything But Boring

15 pieces of ready-to-wear and accessories for the colder months, all featuring a pattern like polka dots or stripes, from brands like Garage, COS, and more.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.that come with it, the act of layering and bundling up in the fall gives us more excitement.

Winter is brutal, but the in-between season where it’s cold but not arctic allows us to play around with accessorizing and keeping warm without having to bury our outfits in a thick puffer jacket. In 2026, color has never been more back, and we’re taking the message of playing with patterns and hues to the streets as we prepare for chillier temperatures.

Also read Best Holiday Candles to Create a Cozy Atmosphere

The best cozy-ified pieces of the season also happen to be adorned in dots, stripes, checks, and all other manner of patterns, and while we appreciate a sleek black beanie every now and then, we can’t help but lean into our inner maximalists when it comes time to pick out socks, slippers, cardigans, and other wintry paraphenalia. It makes for a great conversation starter, an equally impressive gift, and you’ll be surprised at how quickly a patchwork cardigan or leopard-print balaclava can feel like a neutral when worn on a daily basis.

See what other bright beauties have hit our wishlist. Damson Madder’s charming accessory line has lots of options for keeping your neck and hands warm, and this green color has earned a spot on our wishlists instantly. ’s cinched cardigan makes for an alluring choice that could also be worn out on the town with the right styling.

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It doesn’t get any quirkier than Chopova Lowena, who masterfully combines five different prints on one zip-up cardigan without making it feel likeWe’re always looking for a way to spice up our neckwear in the winter, and this adorable tie-scarf hybrid checks the box and then some. Calzedonia’s socks are some of the best bang for your buck on the market, and this Scandi-chic pattern will get lots of mileage for work-from-home days and cozy date nights in alike.

The masters of knitwear are all in Scotland, and &Daughter only uses the best cashmere and wools for its knits. This classically preppy argyle is a safe investment, not only for its buttery feel but its timeless silhouette and pattern. Why not mix up stripes with this brown-and-yellow moment that could be great for a Cali girl or a woman with nowhere to be in the city? It’s OK to borrow from the boys when their accessories are this good.

The patchwork is so enchanting and will spruce up any boring black overcoat. Slip these on, rock up in your sweatpants, and rest assured your toes will stay warm all day doing whatever it is you need to do.