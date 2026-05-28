15-acre wildfire threatens structures north of Birdseye in Utah County

A wildfire burning north of Birdseye in Utah County is threatening structures, according to Utah Fire Info.The fire was estimated at 15 acres Thursday afternoon

A wildfire burning north of Birdseye in Utah County is threatening structures, according to Utah Fire Info. A wildfire burning north of Birdseye in Utah County is threatening structures, according to Utah Fire Info.

A helicopter and multiple fire engine crews responded. The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel. Two people were arrested after police tied them to a major crash in Taylorsville that injured eight people, five of whom were hospitalized for treatment. The crTwo people were taken to the hospital after a wrong-way driver crashed into another driver on Interstate 215 in Salt Lake.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. oFirefighters knocked down a small fire that ignited at a Crown Burgers location in Sandy. Fire has been extinguishedSandy Fire Chief Ryan McConaghieBefore 5:30A second application for water rights tied to a proposed Box Elder data center has been withdrawn after thousands formally protested the project’s water use. The





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