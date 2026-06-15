14 years on, DACA recipients face renewal delays, uncertainty as legal challenges continue

Despite its longevity, the future of DACA remains uncertain. Recipients and advocates say the lack of a permanent solution continues to create instability.

Monday, June 15, 2026 10:22PMIt has been five years since any new Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals applications were processed, and while existing recipients can still renew their permits, those renewals are taking longer than ever, leaving many at risk of losing their legal status even after following program rules.

The program, established by executive action under then-President Barack Obama 14 years ago, allowed hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children to live and work legally. On its first day, thousands lined up at Chicago's Navy Pier to apply, seeking recognition in the only country many of them had ever called home. Despite its longevity, the future of DACA remains uncertain.

Recipients and advocates say the lack of a permanent solution continues to create instability.

"I call it my subscription to the U.S. because I am living here. And every two years, I pay a fee," said Melanie, a DACA recipient. That "subscription," however, does not provide a pathway to citizenship or guarantee renewal. In Chicago's Humboldt Park, dozens gathered alongside similar events nationwide to urge Congress to grant citizenship to DACA recipients.

"We need permanent protections and we needed that years ago. We needed that yesterday," said Sofia of United We Dream. The calls for action come after a recent immigration ruling found that DACA status does not shield individuals from deportation proceedings. At the same time, renewal applications are backlogged and taking longer than usual, increasing concerns among recipients and supporters.

"Already, hundreds and hundreds of DACA recipients who filed a renewal very early have lost their status and have lost their jobs," said Rep. Delia Ramírez, D-Illinois. Some delays appear to stem in part from renewed biometric screening requirements. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services advises applicants to submit renewal paperwork at least 120 days in advance.

In a statement, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said, "USCIS is safeguarding the American people by more thoroughly screening and vetting all aliens.

" While DHS reports that nearly 90% of DACA recipients arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement have been charged with or convicted of a crime, some recipients fear minor even minor infractions could put them at risk. "I do have a fear that with me renewing, it increases my chances of being detained. But I have to do it anyway. Because it's here.

This is my only home," said Quique whose renewal is among those delayed. He worries an old speeding ticket could be used against him. A case that could ultimately determine the future of DACA is moving through the federal court system in Texas. Legal observers expect it will reach the Supreme Court within the next two years, leaving hundreds of thousands of recipients in limbo, unless Congress acts before that.





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