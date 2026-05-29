14-year-old Shrey Parikh wins 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee, defeating Ishaan Gupta

Shrey Parikh, a 14-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, California, emerged victorious in the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee, defeating Ishaan Gupta, a 12-year-old from Jersey City, New Jersey. Shrey, who finished third in 2024 but lost his school bee last year due to a fever, has been a dominant force in the bee circuit, winning several online competitions against many of the same kids he faced this week. The final round of the bee was a tense, high-quality showdown, with Shrey spelling 32 words correctly and Ishaan spelling 25 words correctly in the tiebreaker.

Shrey Parikh , a 14-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, California , emerged victorious in the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee , defeating Ishaan Gupta , a 12-year-old from Jersey City, New Jersey .

Shrey, who finished third in 2024 but lost his school bee last year due to a fever, has been a dominant force in the bee circuit, winning several online competitions against many of the same kids he faced this week. The final round of the bee was a tense, high-quality showdown, with Shrey spelling 32 words correctly and Ishaan spelling 25 words correctly in the tiebreaker.

The win marked Shrey's second consecutive victory in the bee, following his triumph in 2025. The 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee was held at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. , and was broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN2





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Scripps National Spelling Bee Shrey Parikh Ishaan Gupta 14-Year-Old California New Jersey Dominant Force Online Competitions Tiebreaker Washington D.C.

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