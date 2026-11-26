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A 14-year-old boy who had been reported as a runaway was hospitalized early Thursday after being shot in the leg while walking home on the West Side.

SAN ANTONIO — A 14-year-old boy who had been reported as a runaway was hospitalized early Thursday after being shot in the leg while walking home on the West Side. The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. along the 1200 block of San Luis Street near Guadalupe Street. San Antonio Police said the teenager was walking home when he heard gunshots and realized he had been shot in the leg.

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He was rushed to University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. Investigators said the teenager had been away from home for some time and had been reported as a runaway. Police said he was not cooperating with investigators and did not provide a description of the shooter.