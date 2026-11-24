A 14-year-old boy, Rashil Talreja, died after being struck by a vehicle while riding an electric bicycle near Sienna Springs Boulevard and La Crema in Missouri City.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified the 14-year-old boy who died after a vehicle struck him while he was riding an electric bicycle near Missouri City.

Child dies after e-bike struck by vehicle near Missouri City Deputies said Rashil Talreja was struck around 4 p.m. Monday at Sienna Springs Boulevard and La Crema. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver is cooperating with investigators, the sheriff’s office said. No charges have been filed, and the crash remains under investigation.

Also read Juvenile hit and killed by vehicle while riding e-bike in Missouri City, FBCSO says

Talreja’s death comes as the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office works to get more families thinking about e-bike safety. During a news conference, Assistant Chief Deputy Emanuel Zamora said the county has recorded approximately 159 crashes involving e-bikes and e-scooters since the beginning of 2026.

“Many of those could have been prevented,” Zamora said. Officials say distracted driving, speeding and failure to yield are among the concerns. Crashes frequently happen at intersections, where drivers may not see smaller electric bikes and riders may have difficulty navigating traffic safely. Sheriff’s Office plans free safety classes The Sheriff’s Office is planning free educational and rider safety courses for children and their parents, with the first classes scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5.

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The sessions are planned for 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. at the Caleb Rule Substation in Fulshear, located at 6561 Fluellen Road. Deputies say the courses will focus on defensive riding, awareness of surroundings and understanding traffic laws. Zamora also urged young riders to wear helmets and protective gear, use reflective clothing when riding in low-light conditions and avoid wearing earbuds that could prevent them from hearing traffic.

The concern is especially significant when it comes to head injuries. Zamora said only about 40% of riders transported to emergency departments were wearing helmets.

“Without the education, without the training, the injuries and fatalities are gonna continue,” Zamora said. Fulshear approves new safety requirements Fulshear is also moving forward with additional e-bike safety measures. The city has approved a requirement for riders under 18 to wear helmets, along with restrictions prohibiting riders from carrying more passengers than their bikes or scooters are designed to accommodate.

Other proposed restrictions have been part of the broader local discussion as communities consider how to address the growing popularity of electric bikes. Katy is also considering additional e-bike regulations, with its proposal expected to return to City Council on December 14. Former senator says state law needs to catch up The conversation is also reaching the state level. Outgoing State Senator Sarah Eckhardt authored Senate Bill 1865, legislation addressing electric-bike regulation, including concerns involving higher-powered vehicles.

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The measure failed to advance during the 2025 legislative session. In a statement to KPRC 2, Eckhardt said some manufacturers market vehicles as e-bikes while advertising motor power and speeds that can exceed what is legally allowed for those classifications. She described the problem as one involving both consumer protection and the difficulty of regulating vehicles that may be marketed as e-bikes despite having capabilities beyond traditional e-bikes.

Eckhardt was elected Texas comptroller on November 3 and is scheduled to take office in January 2027. She said she would support another legislator taking up the issue. For now, local officials are emphasizing education and awareness as more families consider electric bikes for recreation and transportation. And with the holiday shopping season underway, deputies are encouraging parents to make safety training and protective equipment part of the conversation before putting a young rider behind the handlebars.