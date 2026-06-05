14-year-old charged as adult with murder in downtown parking garage shooting

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is providing an investigation update of the murder of Brett Scrogham on Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears charged a 14-year-old boy as an adult with murder in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Brett Scrogham. The teen faces murder, felony murder, attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and dangerous possession of a firearm.

The charges stem from the May 28 shooting in a downtown parking garage. Prosecutors filed a petition to move the case from juvenile to adult court. WATCH LIVE: Prosecutor Ryan Mears gives update on the murder of Brett Scrogham The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. at Plaza Park garage in the 100 block of South Capitol Avenue. Police found Scrogham, 23, in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

He died at a hospital. Mears said the 14-year-old had no prior involvement with the criminal justice system.

"A 14-year-old is alleged to have made a tragic and devastating decision to kill someone with a firearm," Mears said. PREVIOUS | 14-year-old arrested in downtown shooting that killed 23-year-old The prosecutor criticized elected officials from outside Marion County. He said they rushed to suggest the case supports"the false narrative of a broader pattern involving repeat violent offenders.

" "That is not true," Mears said. Police Chief Tanya Terry at a Thursday press conference called the arrest frustrating.

"I'm frustrated and disheartened to tell you the person we believe responsible for this is a 14-year-old child," Terry said. "Let that sink in. 14-years-old and arrested for murder. " RELATED | IMPD reflects on fatal downtown shooting leading to 14-year-old's arrest Mears said the case highlights concerns about youth access to firearms. "Until we address the ease with which children and teenagers can access guns, we will continue to see families devastated by preventable acts of violence," he said.

Mayor Joe Hogsett called Scrogham"an innocent person simply enjoying the amenities that make our city great. "





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