14-Year-Old Boy Stabbed to Death in Queens McDonald's Brawl Leaves Family Devastated

A 14-year-old boy, Julian Corniell, was fatally stabbed during a brawl at a McDonald's in Queens. The incident has left his family devastated, with his mother describing the pain as unbearable. Police are investigating the motive and the relationship between the victim and the suspect, a 14-year-old male who has been arrested.

A 14-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a young teen during a wild brawl at a Queens McDonald’s – which has left the victim’s family “destroyed,” according to his family and police. Julian Corniell, 14, died at Weill Cornell Medical Center from multiple stab wounds to the abdomen after the 3:30 p.m. knifing Friday at the fast-food joint near 38th Street and Queens Boulevard in Sunnyside, police said.

Julian’s mother, Julia Verona, 36, spent Saturday sobbing at her mother’s Corona apartment — alongside the boy’s father and aunt — since it was “too much” for the family to be at their Jamaica home. “I feel very destroyed. I don’t know what to do. I am a single mother of four kids. Julian was my only boy. He was only 14,” Verona told The Post Saturday. “All my kids are very destroyed with this news.” “I no longer want to go there … I don’t want to go home. I don’t want to find his bed without him there,” Verona said while choking back tears. Her words were barely audible over the boy’s grandmother’s heart-wrenching sobs. When Corniell’s father arrived at the apartment, The Post witnessed the parents crying together during an emotional embrace. “It’s such a hard time for us … I don’t know how I’m going to live without my little boy,” his mother cried. “Right now, we can’t process this – this is not natural. Julian was supposed to put us to rest, we were not supposed to put him to rest,” said Sheila Corniell, his aunt.Corniell was “brilliant” and “a very fun little boy,” who loved to play video games and soccer, Verona recalled. He “loved his family” and was “doing good in school” as a freshman at Hillcrest High School – although he had a history of being bullied, which made him “afraid of going out alone,” she said. “Before Hillcrest, my son got attacked in middle school in Jackson Heights. Last year in January … he got attacked by ten kids and he went to the hospital,” Verona said. Now, the boy is dead after being stabbed during a fight that broke out among a large group of teenagers in the parking lot of the McDonald’s, police said. Cops don’t think Corniell and the baby-faced perp knew each other, but are still investigating their relationship, according to the NYPD. The motive and whether either the suspect or victim are gang affiliated also remain under investigation, police said. Verona insisted, “my son is not a street kid” and usually came straight home from school to take care of his younger siblings. “He always watched them and take care of them … feed them. There’s all the beautiful things that you could say about a brother, that was what Julian was to his sisters. So very protective his sisters,” she said. On the morning of his murder, Verona said Corniell asked her for money as he left home at around 8:30 a.m. to buy something for his “little girlfriend” for Valentine’s Day – but she received a call from Hillcrest later that afternoon informing her he never showed up to school. Shortly afterward, as Verona was preparing love-themed holiday baskets for her four children, she received the shocking news. “I’m very sad that this happened to him in that way and I was not able to help it,” she said. “He didn’t deserve to die that way. He didn’t. He didn’t.”“I don’t know how they look like, I don’t know their names, I don’t know where those kids are coming from. I don’t know, because we live in Jamaica, which is very far from Sunnyside,” she said. “I don’t know how my son ended up over there.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stabbing Teenager Queens Mcdonald's Brawl Fatal Investigation Family Grief

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

74-Year-Old Musician's 50-Year-Old Song Earns Him $1 Million a YearMark Mothersbaugh, a renowned composer known for his work on hit movies and TV shows, has an unexpected source of income: a song he wrote almost 50 years ago. 'Uncontrollable Urge,' originally featured on Devo's debut album, became the theme song for MTV's popular show 'Ridiculousness.' The enduring success of the show has turned the song into Mothersbaugh's biggest money maker, generating an estimated $1 million in royalties annually. This ironic twist is particularly satisfying for Mothersbaugh and his wife, as Devo's early videos met with resistance from MTV.

Read more »

14-Year-Old Charged in Fatal Shooting of 12-Year-Old Girl in ChicagoA 14-year-old has been charged in connection with the shooting death of 12-year-old Dalilah Batey in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood. Batey was shot in the head inside a home on Sunday night and died at Comer Children's Hospital. A second person has also been arrested in relation to the shooting.

Read more »

11-year-old injured after 13-year-old accidentally shoots gun, grazes child’s head: policeAn 11-year-old child was transported to a local hospital Tuesday evening after being injured in an accidental shooting, according to St. Augustine Beach Police.

Read more »

13-year-old charged with murdering 64-year-old Fairfax woman: Court docsThe woman was killed when someone broke into her home, officials said.

Read more »

Alaska Senate approves 18-year-old alcohol-servers, plus 16-year-old restaurant workersAlaskans as young as 16 will be allowed to work in restaurants, and those as young as 18 will be allowed to serve alcohol if a bill passed Monday by the Alaska Senate becomes law.

Read more »

18-year-old in custody after apartment shooting injures a 5-year-old in MobileThe 5-year-old has already been treated and released from a local hospital.

Read more »