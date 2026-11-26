Newport Crown Court hears how Lilly Jones, 14, was found dead with 55 stab wounds. The accused boy allegedly met her before her murder in Duffryn Park, Blaina.

Newport Crown Court has heard that a 14-year-old boy is accused of murdering Lilly Jones by stabbing her 55 times in a woodland area near her home in Blaina, Gwent. The tragedy occurred in June of this year, shortly after Lilly had celebrated turning 14 years old and had shared news of a new romantic relationship with friends.

Timeline of Final Hours and Discovery

Lilly Jones left her home on Saturday, June 20, at approximately 6:30 pm, telling her father she was going out for a short time. She never returned that evening, prompting her family to contact the police and initiate a missing person investigation. CCTV footage captured her walking with the 14-year-old boy in Blaina at roughly 6:50 pm, marking the last known sighting of the schoolgirl alive. The boy initially claimed she had not shown up to meet him, but police identified him as the final person to see her.

Also read Henry Jones Legacy Park opens first phase, with more improvements planned

Stabbing Details and Court Evidence

Two days after her disappearance, a witness discovered Lilly's body face down in the undergrowth of Duffryn Park, a nine-acre site featuring sports pitches and nature trails along the Ebbw Fach river. She had sustained 55 stab wounds to her neck, back, and chest. Prosecutor Anna Pope stated that the missing person inquiry quickly escalated into a murder investigation once the severity of the injuries became clear. The court heard that the boy was the last person to see Lilly, and prosecutors allege he murdered her in the woods before leaving her either dying or already dead.

Relationship History and Conflicting Statements

Evidence presented to the jury revealed that Lilly and the boy had developed a relationship after meeting by chance in the street in March, when Lilly was 13 years old. She had sent messages to friends expressing joy about her first kiss with him in a forest and stating he called her cute. However, she later learned he was seeing another girl, leading the two teenage girls to form an alliance. Messages showed Lilly calling the boy abusive and manipulative, and she had warned a friend he was trying to force her into doing something she did not want to do.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police Investigation and Digital Footprint

When officers visited the boy's home, body-worn camera footage recorded him claiming scratches on his arm were from bushes while trying to retrieve a football. He initially denied meeting Lilly until police showed him CCTV of the pair walking together. Digital analysis of his mobile phone indicated he was inactive on social media between 6:52 pm and 8:16 pm on the night of the murder. He then uploaded two TikTok images and took a selfie poking his tongue out at 8:40 pm, shortly after the time Lilly went missing.

Communications After the Incident

After Lilly was reported missing, the other teenage girl sent messages to the boy asking if she was with him. He replied that he knew her and claimed she had not shown up, asking why she was classified as missing. Minutes later, he messaged her to say he would call her and asked her not to mention he was seeing her if she knew what he meant. The jury was shown these exchanges as part of the prosecution's case that the boy lied about his whereabouts and actions on the night of the stabbing.