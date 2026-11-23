A teenager faces murder charges for stabbing schoolgirl Lilly Jones 55 times in Blaina, South Wales. The trial at Newport Crown Court examines DNA evidence and witness testimony.

Jurors at Newport Crown Court have heard that a 14-year-old boy stabbed schoolgirl Lilly Jones 55 times after she discovered he was secretly seeing another girl behind her back. The tragic events in Blaina, South Wales, unfolded on Saturday, June 20, when Lilly arranged to meet the teenager around 6:50 pm. Security cameras captured the pair together in the town shortly before she disappeared without returning home.

Lilly had just celebrated her 14th birthday the day before the attack. Prosecutor Anna Pope, KC, told the jury that the boy was the last person to see Lilly alive and that she did not meet anyone else that night. The prosecutor asserted that the defendant was the person who murdered Lilly and left her in the woods, either dying or already dead, after their encounter.

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Her body was discovered two days later in the undergrowth of Duffryn Park, a nine-acre woodland area near the Ebbw Fach river. The location was approximately 500 yards from her home. The discovery followed a two-day search involving local residents and authorities who had left floral tributes at the site while awaiting news of her safe return.

Post-mortem examinations revealed severe trauma, showing Lilly suffered 55 stab wounds to her neck, chest, and back. Forensic investigators found the boy's DNA under Lilly's nails, suggesting a physical struggle occurred before her death. Additionally, Lilly's DNA was identified on a blood-stained knife recovered during a search of the suspect's bedroom.

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The court heard that Lilly, a pupil at Brynmawr Foundation School, began messaging the boy in March when she was 13 years old. After learning he was seeing another girl, Lilly contacted the other teenager. Instead of rivalry, the two girls formed a friendship and planned to confront the boy together about his deception, unaware he did not know they had allied themselves.

High Court Judge Mrs Justice Stacey reminded the jury to set aside emotions and focus strictly on the evidence. She noted the distressing nature of a 14-year-old facing murder charges but emphasized the need for dispassionate judgment. The judge instructed jurors to assess the reliability of the evidence rather than relying on their emotional response to the circumstances.

The defendant denies the charge of murder. He initially told police he met Lilly but claimed someone else harmed her after they separated. Later statements suggested he admitted to meeting her but insisted he did not commit the fatal attacks. The trial, supported by an intermediary for the young defendant, is expected to last four weeks.

Jurors are currently evaluating the conflicting narratives and forensic data presented by the prosecution. The case highlights the devastating consequences of teenage relationship disputes and the legal complexities involved when minors are accused of serious violent crimes. Floral tributes and a book of remembrance remain open for the community to pay their respects.

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The prosecution maintains that the boy's changing accounts of his movements and interactions with Lilly are central to their case. They argue that the forensic evidence directly links him to the scene and the weapon used. The jury must determine whether the evidence proves beyond reasonable doubt that he committed the murder.

As the trial continues, the community of Blaina and the wider South Wales area remain affected by the loss of a young student. The proceedings have drawn significant attention due to the young age of both the victim and the accused. The outcome of the trial will have lasting implications for how such cases are handled within the juvenile justice system.