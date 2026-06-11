14-year-old boy missing since June 1 found dead near United States Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

The body of a 14-year-old boy missing since June 1 was recovered near the United States Coast Guard Training Center Cape May on Tuesday, June 9. Multiple agencies, including the Coast Guard and New Jersey State Police, assisted in both the rescue and recovery efforts. Authorities have confirmed that the body recovered near the United States Coast Guard Training Center Cape May on Tuesday, June 9, is the 14-year-old boy who went missing in the ocean off Wildwood on June 1, according to the Wildwood Police Department.

The body of a 14-year-old boy missing since June 1 was recovered near the United States Coast Guard Training Center Cape May on Tuesday, June 9.

Multiple agencies, including the Coast Guard and New Jersey State Police, assisted in both the rescue and recovery efforts. Authorities have confirmed that the body recovered near the United States Coast Guard Training Center Cape May on Tuesday, June 9, is the 14-year-old boy who went missing in the ocean off Wildwood on June 1, according to the Wildwood Police Department





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14-Year-Old Boy Missing Since June 1 Found Dead United States Coast Guard Training Center Cape Wildwood Police Department Coast Guard New Jersey State Police Rescue And Recovery Efforts Circumstances Leading Up To The Swimmers Being Additional Information About The Recovery Proc

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