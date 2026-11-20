The shooting happened just before 4:30 on the 200 block of East Orleans Street, police said.

A 14-year-old boy was killed and a 34-year-old woman was critically wounded in a shooting late Thursday afternoon in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, police said.

Just before 4:30 p.m., police responded to a report of gunfire on the 2000 block of East Orleans Street and found the woman with multiple bullet wounds, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. The woman was transported to Temple University Hospital. A few minutes later, a shooting was reported on the nearby 3000 block of Coral Street, Small said.

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The 14-year-old boy, who was shot at least once in the chest, was taken by police to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he was pronounced dead at 4:42 p.m., Small said. Police determined that both victims were shot on the 2000 block of East Orleans Street, and the teen “was able to run about two blocks after being shot,” Small said.

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A vehicle struck by gunfire was later found on the nearby 2900 block of Helen Street, and police believe it was connected to the shooting, Small said. No arrests were reported.