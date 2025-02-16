14-Year-Old Boy Fatally Stabbed in Long Island City McDonald's

A 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed during a fight involving a group of teenagers at a McDonald's in Long Island City, New York. Another 14-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing. The victim's family is grieving the loss of their son, who they described as a brilliant and fun-loving boy.

A 14-year-old boy, Julian Corniell, was fatally stabbed at a McDonald's in Long Island City , New York, on Friday afternoon. According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), Corniell was involved in a fight with a group of teenagers in the restaurant's parking lot. The incident resulted in Corniell being stabbed multiple times in the abdomen. He was transported to a Manhattan hospital but tragically died from his injuries.

Another 14-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree gang assault in connection with the stabbing.Corniell was a freshman at Hillcrest High School in South Jamaica, Queens. His mother, Julie Verona, described the pain and devastation her family is experiencing. She shared that Corniell was a brilliant and fun-loving boy who loved his family. Verona revealed that he had been bullied in the past, making him hesitant to go out alone. Corniell's family stated that he had been transferred schools twice due to safety concerns after being beaten up in January 2024.The stabbing has sparked grief and concern within the community. Former Representative Jamaal Bowman expressed his condolences on X, formerly Twitter, urging for unity in protecting children. New York City Council Member Julie Won offered her support to Corniell's family and highlighted the tragedy's impact on their district. The investigation into Corniell's death is ongoing.





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stabbing Long Island City Mcdonald's Teenager Arrest Gang Assault Bullying Murder New York City

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Long-lost early 1900s silent film thought to be lost forever uncovered on Long IslandThe 16-millimeter film is believed to be the only known surviving copy of 'The Heart of Lincoln,' a silent movie about the life of President Abraham Lincoln and…

Read more »

‘The Heart of Lincoln': Long-lost early 1900s silent film found on Long IslandThe 16mm film is believed to be the only known surviving copy of 'The Heart of Lincoln,' a silent movie about the life of President Abraham Lincoln.

Read more »

NYC to Seek Proposals for Redevelopment of DOE Building in Long Island CityThe New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) will issue a Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEI) for the redevelopment of a six-story Department of Education (DOE) building in Anable Basin, Long Island City. The RFEI aims to garner proposals for transforming all or part of the building into commercial, light industrial, and community-serving spaces. Community feedback will be crucial in shaping the project's direction, with input informing the subsequent Request for Proposal (RFP).

Read more »

Long Island Driver Sentenced for Fatal DUI CrashAmandeep Singh was sentenced to 8-1/3 to 25 years for killing two teenage tennis stars in a DUI crash.

Read more »

Second Man Arrested in Long Island Teen Girl Kidnapping CaseA 47-year-old man from Copiague has been charged with rape and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the weeks-long kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl from Patchogue. The girl was found on a boat at the Whitecap Marina on January 3rd.

Read more »

Long Island teens have heads shaved during playground robbery: policePolice arrested a trio of young suspects on Friday, accused of beating up two 17-year-olds and shaving their heads before emptying their pockets.

Read more »