14 Times the Women in the Royal Family Have Worn Queen Elizabeth II's Jewelry

The Queen loved seeing those closest to her shine in her jewelry.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s a reason so many people adore the British royal family’s fashion sense.

It’s clean, vibrant, and decorated with glittering jewels from the sacred royal vault. Fromto Princess Eugenie, so many members of the royal family have worn dazzling jewels for big occasions — many of which were on loan from the lateEach piece, each jewel tells a long story. Many of the beloved tiaras and necklaces are over a century old , which ties going all the way back to Queen Elizabeth II’s grandmother.

If there’s something the late Queen loved to do, it was to make sure the women in the monarchy were dripping in jewels pieces from her collection.

, she wore so many glittering pieces, including the beloved “York Tiara” on loan from Queen Elizabeth II to her. Estimated at $800,000, she wore the tiara many times while she was the Duchess of York, perPlus Icon





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