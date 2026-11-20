Federal prosecutors charge 14 individuals with stealing over $22.5 million in goods from 36 freight trains in Southern California between 2024 and 2026.

Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles have announced the indictment of a criminal network accused of orchestrating a massive cargo theft operation involving dozens of freight trains across Southern California. Fourteen individuals face federal charges connected to this alleged conspiracy, which resulted in the unlawful removal of merchandise valued at more than $22.5 million.

Staggering Scale of Alleged Cargo Crimes

The 17-count indictment details a sophisticated operation that unfolded over a period spanning from February 2024 to August 2026. Federal authorities described the magnitude of the illicit activity as staggering, noting that the crew systematically targeted high-value shipments moving through the region. The stolen merchandise included thousands of pairs of Nike sneakers, Hoka footwear, Milwaukee tools, and JBL electronics removed from at least 36 different freight trains.

Also read Southern California Braces for El Nino Risks Following Record Northern California Storm

First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli highlighted the severity of the crimes in an official statement, emphasizing the extensive nature of the theft ring's operations. The investigation, which lasted for more than a year, uncovered a coordinated effort to disable rail traffic, breach secure cargo containers, and transport stolen goods to hidden locations for resale on the black market.

Leadership Structure and Tactical Methods

The alleged criminal enterprise was reportedly led by 21-year-old Nathan Angel, who is among those named in the federal indictment. Prosecutors state that Angel operated alongside close relatives, including his father and two uncles, who are also facing charges in connection with the scheme. While legal representation for Angel has not been publicly confirmed at this stage, the indictment outlines the specific roles played by each defendant within the group.

Advertisement

The crew utilized dangerous tactics to interrupt rail transport, such as cutting air hoses to force trains to stop on active tracks at pre-determined locations. Once the trains were immobilized, other members of the group allegedly boarded the cars to break into sealed containers. The filing included photographic evidence showing defendants inside the cargo cars, as well as images of stacks of cash and boxes of stolen merchandise, purportedly taken by the perpetrators themselves.

Fence Operations and Financial Proceeds

After disabling the trains and loading the stolen cargo into trucks and vans, the group transported the goods to various stash houses. Several defendants were accused of managing the logistics of selling the merchandise, receiving payment through cash transactions or wire transfers. One unidentified company allegedly purchased thousands of pairs of stolen Nike sneakers and other items for $1,081,493 during the period from May 2025 to October 2025.

The network relied heavily on the infrastructure of the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, where shipping containers frequently enter the United States. Many of the burglarized shipments were destined for retailers and distribution centers located outside of California, indicating that the stolen goods were integrated into broader commercial supply chains before being diverted by the theft ring.

Legal Consequences and Upcoming Arraignments

The fourteen defendants, ranging in age from 21 to 38 and residing in the Los Angeles area, are all charged with one count of conspiracy. Some face additional counts, including theft of interstate railroad cargo, possession or receipt of stolen interstate railroad cargo, and violence against railroad carriers. These charges carry severe penalties, with the conspiracy count carrying a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.

Advertisement

The most serious charge, violence against railroad cars, carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if convicted. The defendants were scheduled to be arraigned in Los Angeles federal court on Thursday afternoon. The thefts occurred in multiple jurisdictions, including Pico Rivera and Fullerton, highlighting the widespread geographic impact of the criminal activity on the Southern California rail network.