14 Charged in Deadly Del Rio Human Smuggling Conspiracy

Federal prosecutors charged 14 individuals in West Texas for a human smuggling conspiracy that resulted in seven deaths inside a sealed container near Del Rio, Texas.

Federal prosecutors in West Texas have charged 14 individuals in connection with a deadly human smuggling conspiracy that resulted in the deaths of seven migrants. The United States Department of Justice announced the charges following the discovery of the victims inside a sealed shipping container near Del Rio, Texas. The indictment details a criminal network that exploited vulnerable people for profit with reckless disregard for human life.

Charges and Indictment Details

A federal grand jury in the Western District of Texas returned a superseding indictment naming 14 defendants for their alleged roles in the conspiracy. The group includes seven illegal aliens, three non-citizens, and four United States citizens who faced charges related to smuggling people across the border. Prosecutors stated that the conspiracy involved a failed attempt to transport migrants that ended tragically with seven people dead, including a 14-year-old child.

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The defendants named in the release are Karina Garcia, 37, of Del Rio, Texas; Edson Alejandro Perez, 18, of Del Rio; Seferino Huerta-Casillas, 35, an illegal alien from Mexico; Jonas Ulloa-Aguilera, 25, an illegal alien from Honduras; Mayra Alejandra Huerta, 32, of Del Rio; Maria Norma Neri de Moran, 56, of Mexico; Damian Huerta Analucas, 55, of Mexico; Rosario Cristal Lopez-Saldana, 26, an illegal alien from Mexico; Eric Hernandez, 40, of Eagle Pass, Texas; Franklin Williams Ayala Aguilera, 30, an illegal alien from Honduras; Pascual Raymundo Loarca, 34, an illegal alien from Guatemala; Juan Alvaro Membreno-Contreras, 40, an illegal alien from Honduras; Yuri Julissa Cuaresma Paredes, 34, of Honduras; and Mavis Aleyda Escalante Peraza, 38, an illegal alien from Honduras.

Organization Operations and Timeline

Court documents allege that the criminal organization operated from at least April 2023 through May 12, 2026. The group utilized cargo trains to move migrants further into the United States after they were initially smuggled across the southern border from Mexico. Prosecutors say each person smuggled, or their families and friends, paid the smugglers in Honduras, Mexico, the United States, and other locations between $1,500 and $10,000.

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The organization allegedly coordinated with other smuggling groups to manage routes, guides, stash houses, and drivers. They often housed migrants at stash houses or hid them in brush along the Rio Grande near Del Rio before loading them into shipping containers for transport. In February 2026, the group began facilitating the smuggling of at least seven migrants, including a 14-year-old from Honduras, into Del Rio.

The Fatal Incident on May 9

On or about May 9, after the group allegedly crossed the seven individuals from Mexico into the Del Rio area, prosecutors say the migrants were taken near Union Pacific train tracks in Del Rio. From about 1:18 p.m. to 1:25 p.m., the migrants were loaded into a poorly ventilated Conex shipping container. The lack of adequate ventilation in the sealed container led to the deaths of all seven individuals inside.

Official Responses and Legal Consequences

Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department's Criminal Division stated that the defendants showed no regard for the value of human life to pad their own pockets. He emphasized that those who treat human beings like cargo for financial gain will be held accountable under the current administration. Duva noted that cases like these are why President Trump established the Homeland Security Task Force to strengthen efforts to keep Americans safe from transnational crime.

U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas highlighted that there have been multiple rail car alien smuggling interdictions over the last many months. He warned that aliens placed in dangerous schemes by smugglers should understand there is no good outcome awaiting them on this side of the border. Simmons stated that even if survivors are found in the United States, they will be removed, and the smuggling organizations responsible will face the full extent of the law.

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Special Agent in Charge John A. Pasciucco of HSI San Antonio said the indictment reflects the commitment to pursuing criminal networks that profit by treating human lives as cargo. He noted that the network used cargo trains and sealed shipping containers to move people into the country's interior under inhumane and deadly conditions. HSI and its law enforcement partners will continue to identify, investigate, and hold accountable those who exploit vulnerable individuals for profit.