14 Baby Names Inspired By Classic '90s Movies

The '90s provide great name inspo, especially since some of the most iconic movies of the decade have characters with names that could be perfect for your baby.

If you're a Gen X or Millennial, you grew up watching some of the best movies from the 1990s, so why not use them as baby name inspo?

There was no shortage of sci-fi, rom-coms, and coming-of-age flicks that had you running to your local Blockbuster on the weekends. Fave cult classics, such as "Clueless" and "10 Things I Hate About You," have become entrenched in our memories, and they hold a special place in our hearts. You've probably echoed Cher Horowitz's famous line, "As if!

Also read Everyday words from the ’90s that mean something totally different now

" or recreated Julia Stiles' dance scene as Kat Stratford, and those who get it can pass on their love of these characters to their offspring. It's always fun looking to our beloved films for baby name inspiration, especially when you hit a mental block with way too many options. Some characters offer tried-and-true monikers that endure over the years, while others give that one-of-a-kind flair.

For example, you can find that have both, such as Rachel and Chandler. That decade provided us with so many feel-good watches, and we're here to take you down memory lane and offer some great names from top big-screen hits. The 1995 film "Clueless" may be frivolous and flighty, but the modern adaptation of Jane Austen's "Emma" is such a guilty pleasure watch. With Alicia Silverstone, Stacy Dash, and Brittany Murphy as the leads, their characters truly are.

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During Silverstone's portrayal of Cher Horowitz, she explained that she, along with her bestie Dionne, were named after "great singers of the past who now do infomercials.

" Both are perfect for your little one if you love those music legends as well. If you want something more unique, you can go with the late Brittany Murphy's character, Tai. She was the fun, quirky newcomer who blended in with the ritzy bunch after a makeover. Amber, played by Elisa Donovan, is a fun retro name that was popular in the 1980s and can quite possibly make a comeback.

Any of these picks would be just fab for your future fashionista, so be sure to have a plaid 'fit ready for your newborn baby pics. Touchstone Pictures It was the year 1999 when movie magic happened with Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger in "10 Things I Hate About You.

" The film, loosely based on William Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew," had all the feel-good elements — romance, comedy, singing, and some good moves busted out by Stiles. Her character, Kat, is a take on Katherina from the Bard's play, with both being incredibly romantic names for a baby girl. Bianca, who is Kat's sister and is depicted as the ideal girl, has a name that means "white" and "pure," making it a perfect name for a newborn.

A first name you don't hear very often is Mandella, Kat's best friend in the film, so that's an option for those looking for something uncommon. Kat's love interest, Patrick Verona, offers two fine names, with the latter having strong ties to Shakespeare, as the real-life town in Italy is referenced in several of his works, including "Romeo and Juliet.

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" Verona would be such a fun take on the more traditional Veronica, which is a . And we can't forget Joseph Gordon-Levitt's character, Cameron, whose name can be spelled multiple ways, including Cameran or Kameron for a more feminine twist. You don't have to wait until Halloween to appreciate "The Craft.

" The 1996 film about a group of teen witches never gets old, especially with its catchy soundtrack . One of the protagonists, Sarah, has a name rooted in the Jewish Bible and means "princess.

" Although it's been around for ages, the classic name is still very popular and is currently in the top 100 in the United States. Bonnie, played by Neve Campbell, is another timeless name with Scottish roots that means "pretty" and "charming," which your baby girl is sure to be.

While Nancy did get a bit overboard with the spells, she was a powerful witch with a name that means "grace" — and it evokes images of powerful women like Nancy Reagan and Nancy Pelosi, if you want to go the patriotic route. For something a bit more unique, Rochelle can be a contender, particularly if you're leaning toward a French name.

It literally translates to "little rock," so it'll be a grounding force for your sweet little bundle who is sure to spellbind you with her charm.