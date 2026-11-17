Flatbush Cats rescuer Will Zweigart saves Isaac from rubble. Owner Zariah Coleman, 13, celebrates emotional reunion with her pet trapped in collapsed Flatbush apartment.

Thirteen-year-old Zariah Coleman was finally able to embrace her beloved pet, Isaac, on Monday after the animal was discovered alive following a catastrophic building collapse in Flatbush. The emotional reunion brought immense relief to the teenager, who had endured days of heartbreak and uncertainty while waiting for news about her cat trapped inside her family's apartment. The rescue operation was successfully led by Will Zweigart, the Executive Director of Flatbush Cats, who located Isaac in a critical condition but alive.

Will Zweigart Rescues Isaac From Trapped Apartment

Will Zweigart played the pivotal role in saving Isaac, who had been confined within the damaged residence without access to food or water. The rescue team managed to extract the cat from the debris next to the building where Coleman resides. Moments after the extraction, Isaac was vocal and alert, signaling his survival to the anxious crowd that had gathered. Coleman watched as her animal friend was retrieved, with her face lighting up instantly upon seeing that he was still alive after the tragedy.

Also read Girl reunited with cat after Flatbush, Brooklyn building collapse

Hidden Under Kitchen Sink During Catastrophic Event

Isaac had been hiding in a cabinet located under the kitchen sink when the construction accident occurred. The collapse happened when workers were excavating an empty lot adjacent to the structure, which ripped off the side of the building and compromised the interior. Coleman and her family were not permitted to re-enter their apartment for several days following the structural damage. Despite the chaos, the teenager maintained a steadfast belief that rescue workers would eventually find her pet, stating, "I had it in my heart they would find Isaac. I knew they would."

Advertisement

Flatbush Cats Provide Veterinary Care For Cat

After being rescued from the rubble, Isaac received immediate medical attention to ensure his well-being. The Flatbush Veterinary Clinic became the destination for his recovery, where he was assessed by veterinary professionals. The plan was for the team to release him back to his family on Monday once he was deemed stable. This care was essential given the circumstances, as cats often hide in small spaces due to anxiety or illness, with common spots including under beds or in closets, according to Pet MD. His survival after being trapped without resources was a significant miracle.

New York Investigation Into Construction Collapse

Authorities are currently investigating the precise cause of the building collapse that displaced Coleman and trapped Isaac. The incident took place during routine excavation work by construction personnel on the empty lot next door. The structural failure ripped the side of the building, creating the hazardous conditions that necessitated the emergency rescue. While the family awaits full clearance to return home, the focus remains on the successful recovery of Isaac and the ongoing safety assessment of the area.