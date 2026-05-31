13-Year-Old Rapper Zay Money Brings Positive Message to Sold-Out Roots Picnic

North Philadelphia teen Zayvion Hamiel, known as Zay Money, is set to perform at the iconic Roots Picnic. The young artist, who promotes anti-violence and pro-positivity in his music, will share the stage with the CAPA choir on Sunday. He reflects on his journey from DM'ing the festival to booking a slot, his family's support, and his desire to inspire youth through his uplifting lyrics.

The annual Roots Picnic , a major cultural event, is set to feature a remarkable young talent this year. Zayvion Hamiel , a 13-year-old rapper from North Philadelphia who performs under the stage name Zay Money , will take the AT&T stage at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

His performance, part of the festival's second day, will be joined by the choir from CAPA, Creative and Performing Arts School, creating a unique blend of hip-hop and soulful harmonies. This appearance marks a significant milestone for the young artist, who has been dreaming of this moment since he was eleven. He recalls sending a direct message to the Roots Picnic expressing his desire to perform, only to be met with silence at the time.

Now, two years later, his persistence has paid off, and he is preparing for his 15-minute set where he plans to showcase five original songs. The festival, which has returned with another sold-out weekend, has moved to a new location at Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park, promising to draw thousands of attendees.

For Zayvion, the journey to this stage has been paved with support from his family, who also manage him, and a dedicated producer named Zukhan, who helped connect him with the CAPA choir. He is grappling with the excitement and nerves of performing in front of a massive crowd, practicing not only his delivery but also planning five outfit changes to keep the visually engaging show fresh.

His music, which he describes succinctly as "all positive," is crafted with a clear mission: to provide an alternative narrative for youth who might otherwise be influenced by the pervasive themes of violence and drug use in some contemporary music.

"Because there's a lot of kids out here dying from gun violence, and they're listening to music and the music is telling them, well, I won't say all but some music, oh we're killing, we're doing all this. No. They have to listen to good positive music so they can make it in life," Zayvion explained, highlighting his commitment to being a constructive force. The response he has received so far has been overwhelmingly supportive.

"Oh, they love me. They be like, Oh my God, he is so handsome," he laughed, sharing the playful feedback from his growing audience. He shared a preview of his song "Find a Way," a track that embodies his message of encouragement and hope. Ultimately, Zayvion sees this performance as an opportunity to introduce himself and his values to a broader public.

"I just want people to know who I am and what I really stand for," he stated, underscoring that his presence at the Roots Picnic is about more than just entertainment-it's about representation and using his platform to uplift his peers. His story is a testament to the power of ambition, family support, and the belief that positive art can carve a meaningful space even within large-scale, celebrated events like the Roots Picnic





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