Orange Police arrested a 13-year-old boy for evading officers on an e-bike and issued a warning to parents about the dangers of unlicensed minors riding electric motorcycles.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested in the city of Orange, California, after allegedly attempting to outrun a motorcycle police officer on an electric bike. Body camera footage released by the Orange Police Department on Tuesday showed the young rider fleeing the scene after an officer attempted to pull him over.

Instead of stopping, the teen continued down the road, prompting the officer to chase him on his motorcycle. During the encounter, the officer confronted the suspect and commented directly on his youth and the severity of the situation. How old are you? 13 years old and you are already gonna have a criminal record, the officer told the teen in the video.

Also read 15-year-old shot, critically injured on Frankford Ave in Philadelphia: police

Teen Charged With Evasion And Reckless Driving

The teenager was subsequently arrested on suspicion of evading a police officer, reckless driving, and driving without a license and insurance. Authorities also cited expired registration and several equipment violations as part of the charges against the minor. This incident marks at least the second time in recent months that Orange police have publicized a chase involving a 13-year-old on an electric motorcycle.

Advertisement

The police department used its social media post to deliver a stern warning to parents regarding their children's transportation choices. They urged families to pay close attention to what their children are riding and whether they possess the necessary training and legal qualifications. An e-motorcycle is not a toy, the department stated in their release, emphasizing the serious nature of these vehicles. Putting an inexperienced and unlicensed child on such a machine could have life-changing consequences, the police warned.

They noted that what may begin as a fun ride can quickly become a life-threatening situation for the rider and others on the road. This latest event aligns with broader efforts by Orange County authorities to curb illegal riding by minors. District Attorney Todd Spitzer's office is currently charging roughly a dozen parents with child endangerment. These charges follow severe and fatal crashes involving teen riders on electric motorcycles in the area.

Parents Face Child Endangerment Charges

Dozens of additional cases are under investigation by the District Attorney's office as part of this crackdown. Law enforcement officials are intensifying their focus on holding adults accountable for allowing minors to operate these powerful devices. The arrest serves as a stark reminder of the legal and physical risks associated with underage e-motorcycle use.