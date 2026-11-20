A 13-year-old girl has been arrested and charged with posting a school shooting threat on TikTok, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 13-year-old girl has been arrested and charged with posting a school shooting threat on TikTok, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said. A FortifyFL tip alerted detectives to the social media post on Thursday, and investigators found that the post, made on TikTok, contained video of students waiting in the parking lot of Indian Trails Middle School, with on-screen text reading “school better be canceled tmr or i will shoot everyone.

” The ITMS school resource deputy helped detectives identify the TikTok user as a Palm Coast 13-year-old, and they went to her home to interview her. NOTE: News4JAX is not naming the teen because of her age. According to deputies, the girl confirmed, with her mom present, that she posted the video, telling detectives she made the post as a joke.

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“The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office takes all threats seriously, because protecting our schools and our students is one of our highest priorities. Children need to understand that what you post can have consequences and that threats to shoot up a school are no joke,” said Sheriff Rick Staly.

“I commend the person who saw this concerning video and reported it. This is exactly why the FortifyFL system was set up, so that somebody can ‘see something, say something’ and help us keep our schools safe. ” Detectives arrested the teen on a charge of written or electronic threats to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

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After being booked into the Flagler County jail, she was turned over to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice and taken to the Volusia Family Resource Center.

“We take every threat of violence seriously, and no threat against a school will ever be dismissed as a joke or taken lightly,” said Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore. “We encourage parents to have a serious conversation with their children about the consequences of such behavior. The safety of our students will always be our highest priority. Keeping our schools safe is a shared responsibility that begins with all of us.

” Students and parents are encouraged to report any threat or suspicious activity immediately by calling 386-313-4911, notifying an SRD or school faculty, or submitting a tip through FortifyFL at getfortifyfl.com .