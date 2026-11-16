13-year-old Cayden Grimes claims British ruffe fishing record

Thirteen-year-old Cayden Grimes caught a 150g ruffe in Stoke, surpassing a 46-year-old record. The British Record Fish Committee reviews the claim on November 26.

Thirteen-year-old Cayden Grimes from Stoke has reportedly broken a 46-year-old British fishing record by catching a massive ruffe. The schoolboy landed the six-inch-long fish during a junior angling competition on the Shropshire Union Canal, weighing in at exactly 150 grams.

Shattering Nearly Half-Century Record

Cayden Grimes' catch of 150 grams exceeds the previous official record for a ruffe by just two grams. The previous record was set by R.J Jenkins in Cumbria in 1980 and has stood for nearly half a century. This specific species is categorized as a mini-species, alongside dace, stickleback, minnow, gudgeon, bullhead, bitterling, and stone loach found in British rivers. Despite their diminutive size, these fish are highly prized by anglers because catching record-sized specimens is exceptionally difficult.

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A Lucky Catch During Hockey Break

Cayden was participating in a shorter match lasting two-and-a-half hours because he had to attend a hockey game afterward. His mother, Ashleigh Grimes, explained that he had already caught some perch and gudgeon when his float suddenly disappeared underwater. The fish put up a small fight, and although Cayden had caught ruffe before, he did not initially recognize the specimen due to its unusual size. A competition steward nearby identified it as a ruffe and declared it a monster catch.

Verification Process and Committee Timeline

Ashton Grimes has officially submitted a claim to the Angling Trust's British Record Fish Committee for verification. The committee has received the details and will review the claim at their scheduled meeting on November 26. Nick Simmonds, the secretary of the British Record Fish Committee, confirmed that claim paperwork was issued to Cayden Grimes. Simmonds noted that little fish holds a special place in the hearts of anglers and emphasized the interest generated by the potential record.

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Public Reaction and Angler Praise

The story gained traction after a teacher at Cayden Grimes' school noticed a social media post about the catch and shared his picture on a large screen. Adult anglers have since praised him, with some stating they would prefer catching a record ruffe over a 100-pound carp. Fellow anglers Simon Ogley and Chris Taylor commented on the size of the fish, calling it a whopper. The Canal & River Trust also expressed their admiration for the catch online.

Release and Future Expectations

Cayden, who has been fishing since the age of eight, returned the ruffe to the water safely after the weighing process. He expressed shock at the level of interest his catch generated and noted his pride in potentially becoming the new record holder. He hopes the British Record Fish Committee will approve the claim during their November 26 meeting, finalizing his status as the holder of the new British record for the largest ruffe.