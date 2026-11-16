Cayden Grimes Breaks 46-Year British Ruffe Record with 150g Catch on Shropshire Union Canal

Cayden Grimes, 13, caught a 150g ruffe on the Shropshire Union Canal, beating the 1980 record by 2g. The Angling Trust reviews the claim in November.

Cayden Grimes, a 13-year-old angler from Stoke, has officially shattered a 46-year-old British fishing record after landing a massive ruffe that outweighs the previous champion by two grams. The unprecedented catch occurred during a junior fishing competition on the Shropshire Union Canal, where the young fisherman reeled in a six-inch fish weighing exactly 150g. This specific catch surpasses the previous record for the species, which stood at 148g and was achieved by R.J Jenkins in Cumbria in 1980. The old mark had remained unbroken for nearly half a century, making Grimes' discovery a significant milestone in the angling community. The British Record Fish Committee has officially received the claim and is now beginning the verification process to determine if the new title belongs to the teenager.

The original 148g record for the largest ruffe was set in Cumbria by R.J Jenkins in 1980, creating a benchmark that seemed nearly impossible to breach for nearly half a century. Ruffe are classified as one of the so-called mini-species found in British rivers, a group that also includes dace, stickleback, minnow, gudgeon, bullhead, bitterling, and stone loach. Despite their diminutive size, mini-species are highly prized by anglers because catching record-sized individuals is exceptionally difficult. The rarity of these specimens means that a single large catch can generate substantial excitement and respect within the fishing community, regardless of the fish's overall length or weight compared to larger species like carp.

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Grimes was participating in a shorter two-and-a-half-hour match rather than the standard four-hour event because he had a hockey match to attend afterwards. His mother, Ashleigh Grimes, reported that her son had already caught some perch and gudgeon when his float suddenly disappeared underwater, indicating a bite. The fish put up a small fight, which prompted a steward standing behind Grimes to identify the creature as a ruffe and declare it a monster. After being pulled from the water, the steward confirmed it was the largest ruffe he had ever seen. The fish was weighed on the spot and recorded at exactly 150g, providing the initial evidence needed to challenge the 1980 record set by R.J Jenkins.

Although Grimes initially forgot about the catch while playing hockey, a teacher at his school noticed a social media post about the event and shared his picture on a large screen, which sparked widespread attention. Adult anglers have praised the achievement, with some stating they would prefer catching a record ruffe over a 100lbs carp, highlighting the unique prestige of mini-species records. Grimes, who has been fishing since the age of eight, returned the ruffe to the water safe and well after the weighing. Fellow anglers such as Simon Ogley and Chris Taylor have commended the catch, with Ogley noting he had only ever caught a ruffe of about 2oz. Nick Simmonds, secretary of the British Records Fish Committee, confirmed that claim paperwork has been issued to the teenager.

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The Angling Trust's British Record Fish Committee is currently verifying the details of the catch to ensure it meets all official standards. The committee is scheduled to consider Cayden Grimes' claim at its upcoming meeting on November 26. If approved, this will officially designate Grimes as the new holder of the British record for the largest ruffe, surpassing the 148g mark held by R.J Jenkins since 1980. Grimes expressed shock at the level of interest his small catch has generated, particularly regarding comments that it was more desirable than a 100lb carp. He stated that he is proud of the catch and hopes to be confirmed as the new record holder, adding that while he has caught many ruffe before, none have matched the size of the one landed on the Shropshire Union Canal.