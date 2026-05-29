13-year-old boy dies week after being shot in South Chicago, officials say

A teen boy who was shot in the head and critically injured last week on the city's South Side has now died, officials said.

The video in the player above is from a previous report. The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. May 21 in the 8200 block of South Coles Avenue in South Chicago, police said.

The victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, CPD said. The Cook County Medical Examiner said Thursday, a week after the shooting, that the boy has died. He was identified as DeAntwan McKeever. A neighbor who lives next to where the victim was discovered told ABC7 last week he heard a flurry of gunfire.

The shooting left the block draped in crime tape and neighbors with unanswered questions.

"A little overwhelmed to hear what happened," nearby resident Ronya Fulgiam said. "It's sad. I'm hurt. You know, I feel for whoever the family is.

""But I didn't know it was right, right here next to my door, and I didn't know that, and that was like, that was shocking to me," King said. "He didn't look like no... gang member or something like that. He didn't look like that," King said. He looked like somebody was just getting out of school, seriously.

" The shooting happened steps from a CPS charter high school, but it doesn't appear the victim was old enough to be a student there. He was found around dismissal time. Police have not said what led to the gunfire, adding to the mystery for neighbors on the block with young children. Police spent much of the evening the day of the shooting on that block and were seen going door to door for surveillance video.

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