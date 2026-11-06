13-Year-Old Avery Trujillo Breaks Squat Record

Murrieta teen Avery Trujillo sets new state squat record with 181.9 pounds and prepares for upcoming SoCal Powerlifting competition in Irvine this weekend.

Thirteen-year-old Murrieta resident Avery Trujillo has established a new state record in junior female powerlifting. She achieved this milestone during the United States Powerlifting Association's Tested and Open 2026 Jack O'Lantern Powerlifting Meet held in Moreno Valley. The specific achievement occurred on Saturday, November 24, when she performed a squat of 181.9 pounds.

This performance shattered the previous state record for the junior female division, which covers athletes between the ages of 13 and 15. Her mother, Denise Rous, confirmed that the prior benchmark stood at 159.8 pounds. Trujillo competes in the weight class for lifters who weigh 112 pounds, making her strength-to-weight ratio particularly notable within her age group.

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Record-Breaking Performance Details

The record-setting lift took place on November 24, marking a significant progression in Trujillo's athletic development. She began her weightlifting journey shortly after turning 12, demonstrating rapid improvement over the past year. The 181.9-pound squat represents a substantial increase over the previous standard, highlighting the intensity of her training regimen.

Her father, Chad Rous, and mother, Denise Rous, provided constant support and coaching throughout her preparation. Both parents are personal trainers at Metroflex Gym Murrieta, where Avery conducts her regular training sessions. The family dynamic allows for specialized coaching tailored to her specific physiological needs and competitive goals.

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Upcoming Irvine Competition Schedule

Trujillo is now preparing for the SoCal Powerlifting event, which is scheduled to take place in Irvine. The competition will occur during the weekend starting on Saturday, November 7. Her parents have outlined specific targets she aims to achieve during this upcoming meet to further validate her status in the sport.

The primary objective for the Irvine event is to break the USA Powerlifting state record for the bench press. Trujillo plans to lift more than 99 pounds in this discipline. Simultaneously, she intends to increase her squat performance to exceed 187 pounds, aiming to push the boundaries of her current capabilities.

Family Support and Training Environment

The training environment at Metroflex Gym Murrieta plays a central role in Trujillo's success. Her parents, Chad Rous and Denise Rous, actively train alongside her, ensuring that her form and technique are meticulously monitored. This hands-on approach allows for immediate feedback and adjustments during heavy lifting sessions.

Denise Rous communicated the details of Avery's achievements and future goals through an email, providing transparency regarding the specific metrics required for state recognition. The family's dedication to the sport is evident in their coordinated efforts to support Avery's education at Warm Springs Middle School while managing her rigorous athletic schedule.

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Impact on Junior Powerlifting Standards

Trujillo's performance sets a new bar for competitive junior female powerlifters in the region. By surpassing the 159.8-pound record by a significant margin, she demonstrates the evolving standards in youth athletics. Her upcoming competition in Irvine will serve as a critical test of whether she can maintain and improve upon these high benchmarks.

The focus now shifts to the SoCal Powerlifting event in Irvine, where the expectations are heightened. Trujillo must successfully execute lifts exceeding 99 pounds in the bench press and 187 pounds in the squat to achieve her stated goals. Her progress continues to attract attention from local sports community members and coaching professionals alike.