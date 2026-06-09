13 Summer Essentials to Pack in Your Beach Bag, Cooler, or Carry-On

CVS has rounded up 13 must-haves worthy of a spot in your beach bag, cooler or carry-on this season, including editor-approved staples for a summer afternoon.

No matter how carefully you pack for a summer afternoon, there's always something that gets left behind. Maybe it's the sunscreen, the after-sun lotion, or the insect repellent.

CVS has pretty much every summer category covered. We rounded up 13 must-haves worthy of a spot in your beach bag, cooler or carry-on this season, including editor-approved staples we'll be using all summer long.

The list includes a lightweight sun protection product that delivers without leaving skin feeling greasy, a water-resistant sunscreen that's perfect for humid beach days and outdoor workouts, and an electrolyte drink mix that makes it easy to stay hydrated during hot days outside and post-workout recovery. Other essentials include a lip balm that helps protect lips from sun exposure while keeping them soft and moisturized, individually wrapped snack bars that are perfect for tossing into coolers, beach bags and glove compartments, and adhesive bandages that are the type of thing you never think to pack until you actually need them.

The list also includes an insect repellent that offers lightweight bug protection without the sticky feel traditional sprays sometimes leave behind, cooling treats that can feel like an instant reset for overheated skin, and a reliable body sunscreen that works for everything from beach vacations to long bike rides and outdoor workouts. Whether you're freshening up after the beach or wiping away sunscreen and sweat during a long day outside, these products are just plain practical and can make summer adventures a lot more comfortable





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Summer Essentials Beach Bag Cooler Carry-On CVS Sunscreen Insect Repellent Lip Balm Snack Bars Adhesive Bandages Cooling Treats Body Sunscreen

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