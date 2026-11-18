We've got it all: American idiots, heartbreakers, a presidential assassination and plenty more worthy of musical inspiration.

Fashion mogul, singer and"chicken or fish?

" philosopher Jessica Simpson was a muse to John Mayer's libido and to sister Ashlee's songwriting. From the stories making headlines to the restaurants, music and culture that make Dallas one of a kind, Dallas Observer is there. Help us raise $25,000 by December 31 to keep independent local journalism going strong in 2027.

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And, of course, we have our own deep bench of talented musicians tied to Big D, but a place this big was only ever bound to inspire songs from far beyond the city limits. Back when they were a teen couple, Nick Jonas and Miley Cyrus were elder Gen Z royalty, and this song is their national anthem.

In the lyrics, Cyrus describes the seven things she hates about Jonas and the seven things she likes. So maybe it should’ve been called 14 things. Regardless, NJ took the good and the bad andBefore Kim and Kanye’s divorce, the best example children had of toxic relationships was that of then-teen idol Justin Bieber and Grand Prairie native Selena Gomez.

The beloved creative duo of Bieber and Ed Sheeran first joined forces for this jab at Bieber’s ex. If you’re one of those people who think people from Dallas are self-obsessed snobs, this may be the song for you. Bieber has not specified that this ode to narcissism was about Gomez but she does have an Arabic back tattoo that reads “Love yourself first” so the writing was on the wall. Former President George W. Bush seemed to be everybody’s muse back in the early aughts. There’s even a terrible compilation album series calledthat expressed punk music’s political dissent. But Green Day’s “American Idiot” is different insofar as it is ambiguous in addressing its intended recipient.

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It was written for on-again-off-again Dallasite Bush, but it could just as easily be about anyone, so long as they are American and an idiot. The North Texan Simpson sisters had quite the run in the early 2000s, both in terms of music and absolutely bonkers reality TV moments – like the never-forget time in pop culture when Ashlee was caught lip-syncing on.

Little sister Ashlee always felt like she played second fiddle to Jessica, though, and this cut from her debut album explores those feelings. Ashlee, of course, won out in the end by sheer virtue of knowing that tuna isn’t chicken. ” After meeting on a film set in 1999, Wilson and Crow dated for a few years.

We know this song is about Wilson and not any of the singer’s other famous exes becauseOK, so maybe Jimmy Neutron’s North Texas roots are mostly implied, but when you’re the product of an Irving-based animation studio and your theme song is performed by Denton darlings Bowling For Soup, it’s safe to say you’re at least an honorary Dallasite. Besides, the song slaps too hard for us to not claim it.

Common and Erykah Badu’s past romance is well-documented, but the rapper’s music about the Dallas-based neo-soul artist is still seldom given the attention it is rightfully owed. Case in point, Common’s single “The Light,” a love letter about Badu that was included on the rapper’s 2000 full-lengthseries mainstay Buck Owens was from Sherman, and we don’t acknowledge that enough. It’s high time that changes, and this song is the perfect reminder of Owens’ service to audiences.

One of grunge rock’s biggest hits was inspired by a North Texas tragedy.

“Jeremy” from Pearl Jam’s debut record, “Ten,” was written about a 15-year-old Richardson High School student named Jeremy Wade Delle who comitted suicide in front of his classmates in 1991. Frontman Eddie Vedder read about Delle’s death in a newspaper brief and has since said he felt compelled to offer commentary of sorts on mental health and suicide.

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In 2020, the band released the uncensored version of the song’s controversial 1992 music videoThis one’s more of a namedrop than an actual tribute, but what a namedrop it is.

“We party like Post Malone. ” What does that even mean? Getting crossfaded and watching? The song by Dutch DJ Sam Feldt suggests the Grapevine-born rapper embodies the spirit of the lyrics “One more drink of one more Bacardi/ One more dance at this after party,” and whether it’s the case or not, it’s still kind of a bop.

This song asks how soon is too soon to do a musical about the Kennedy assassination . A cut from the musical, one of the late, great composer Stephen Sondheim’s weirder works, the number gives us a look into the psyche of Kennedy killer Lee Harvey Oswald, who we regret to remind you lived in Dallas.

OK, their names are in the literal title, so you probably knew that two of the most infamous Dallasites of all time inspired this one. It makes sense, though, that one of the world’s most famous power couples of today would find parallels to the 1930s duo of Texas bandits. And it’s poetic, really, when you’re reminded that this one is sung by perhaps the most famous Texan of all time.

How powerful do you have to be to have inspired more than one song on this list, let alone one of the biggest hip-hop songs of the century? Outkast’s Grammy-winning single from 2000’s “Stankonia” has long been understood as Andre 3000’s apology letter of sorts to Erykah Badu following their breakup in the late ’90s. Ms. Badu herself hasFrom breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Dallas unique, we’re there.

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