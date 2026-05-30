’13 Reasons Why’ Actors Ross Butler and Timothy Granaderos Reunite at Filipino Forces Event

'13 Reasons Why' actors Ross Butler and Timothy Granaderos reunite at Filipino Forces dinner.

The dinner brought together influential Filipinos across fashion, entertainment and tech. Attendees included “Chief of War” actor Brandon Finn, writer and director of Dreamworks Animation’s “Forgotten Island” Januel Mercado, “The Pitt” star Kristin Villanueva and “Project Runway” winnerUniversal Music Group Officially Rejects Bill Ackman’s $64 Billion Takeover Bid During a get-to-know you moment, Villanueva who plays Princess on the HBO show revealed that she hoped to add to her resume.

“On a career level, I’ve been an actress for the past almost 20 years, and I’ve always wanted to learn how to produce,” she said. Model, fashion designer and Miss Universe winner, R’Bonney Gabriel recently announced she was going to appear on the next season of “Project Runaway. ” She recently posted, “From 16 years of sewing, and sooo many hours of watching Project Runway, I thought it was time to enter the workroom.

Design has been my passion since I was young, and it’s a dream come true to join this season. ” The new season is set to premiere on July 6 on Hulu. Gabriel told the room that she had recently moved to Los Angeles.

“I’ve been sewing for 16 years, so I’m building my fashion brand. It’s really small, so I’m looking to learn more about how to grow the business. ” The evening was hosted by Filipino Forces Feast and Fiesta. Sampa, curated a Filipino-forward culinary experience for guests.

The Filipino Forces host committee included: Rembrandt Flores , Raissa Gerona , Lena Salatinjants , Marisa Pizarro , and Melissa Magsaysay . Founded by Rembrandt Flores in 2023, Filipino Forces is an annual celebration of Filipino excellence held during AANHPI Heritage Month in May.

Filipino Forces exists to spotlight the next generation of Filipino leadership, foster meaningful relationships, and create a lasting platform for representation, pride, and cultural amplification. Court Formally Clears Hernan Lopez, Former Fox TV Exec and Wondery Founder, of Bribery ChargeHere’s How to Watch FOX Sports Online for Free ‘Detective Chinatown’ Helmer Chen Sicheng’s Palliative Comedy ‘Being Towards Death’ U.K.-Bound With Trinity CineAsia





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