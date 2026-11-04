13 Foreign Nationals Arrested For Legacy Imigra Immigration Fraud Scheme

Authorities arrested 13 suspects for operating Legacy Imigra, a fraudulent scheme defrauding migrants of millions through fake legal services and document falsification.

Federal authorities dismantled a criminal enterprise in Florida that targeted vulnerable migrants with fake legalization services. Thirteen foreign nationals were arrested and charged for operating Legacy Imigra, a sham company that sold fraudulent immigration aid. The scheme defrauded clients by charging for services that were never delivered while falsifying official government documents.

Legacy Imigra Fraud Mechanism And Operations

Legacy Imigra falsely portrayed itself as a professional establishment staffed by qualified immigration experts and attorneys. The organization misled prospective clients into believing they were receiving legitimate legal assistance for their immigration status applications. The core mechanism of the fraud involved charging individuals for legal aid and document filing fees without performing any actual work.

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Investigators revealed that the defendants filed false, inaccurate, and incomplete documents to deceive government agencies. They systematically falsified immigration records to fraudulently obtain legal status and associated benefits for their victims. The operation functioned as a conspiracy to provide incorrect legal advice to induce clients to retain the firm's fraudulent services.

Extortion Tactics And Victim Exploitation

Beyond initial service fees, the suspects employed extortion tactics to extract additional money from desperate clients. The group threatened to lose the clients' paperwork if they failed to continue making payments under the guise of processing fees. This strategy exploited the victims' fear of removal from the United States to maximize illicit profits from their vulnerability.

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U.S. Attorney Greg Kehoe from the Middle District of Florida highlighted that many victims were from Brazil. He noted that these individuals sought to navigate the immigration process correctly by hiring lawyers for proper document filing. The investigation also found evidence of a regular practice of hiring unauthorized aliens, with the company employing individuals known to lack work authorization in the United States.

Suspect Identities And Charges Facing Defendants

The individuals arrested include Vagner Sorares De Almeida, aged fifty-four, and Juliana Colucci, aged forty-seven. Other charged suspects are Lucas Felipe Trindade Silva, aged thirty-four, and Ronaldo De Campos, aged thirty-five. The list also includes Erick Bruno Goncalves De Assis Pinto, Nathalia Da Costa Ferreira, and Nathalia Gomes Ciriaco.

Further defendants named in the charges are Kelen Cristina Da Silva, Issac Antonio Narvaez, and Ronay Castillo Salazar. The group also comprises Rebeca Aldama Garcia, Mijail Cabera Nunez, and Lorraine Soares Oliverira. If convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, each defendant faces up to twenty years in federal prison.

Broader Industry Fraud And Regulatory Actions

This arrest reflects a wider trend of fraudulent immigration services targeting vulnerable populations across the nation. Recent reports indicate an industry of scams using fake AI representatives on social media platforms like TikTok to deceive migrants. Another high-profile case involved Luz Legal, a Seattle-based firm founded by Alexandra Lozano, which shut down amid fraud allegations and a misconduct hearing.

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Lozano surrendered her law license to avoid facing the Washington State Bar Association after investigators alleged she submitted numerous fraudulent asylum filings. These filings contained nearly identical narratives and descriptions of persecution across many separate cases. Federal lawsuits are now alleging that other firms replicated these fraudulent tactics in jurisdictions such as Ohio.